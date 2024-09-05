Dinner Date Turned Surprise Proposal! It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever for Ifeoma & Kola

Imagine getting all set for a dinner date and upon getting to the venue, you realise it’s your proposal! After three years of building their love, Kola decided to take that next big step with his soulmate, Ifeoma. 😍

With so much attention to detail, he planned a perfect surprise proposal that would forever be etched in their memories. With the help of their closest friends and family, he planned a proposal to reflect their sweet journey together. He went down on one knee and asked her to marry him… Of course, she said ‘Yes!’

See how it all happened below:

Here’s how Kola popped the question:

Ifeoma: On this beautiful night, I thought we were just having a normal dinner. Though I was a bit suspicious, I’ve always been since we checked my ring size about a month ago. I kept asking him almost every day when he would propose so I could prepare for it. 😂 I didn’t know he had it all planned out already, he’s always been intentional about the beautiful surprises I got in these 3 years of love. And this takes the cake!!

Kola: I suggested she fix her nails for our trip, hinting at what was to come (cause she doesn’t like fixing her nails but for sure would want it done for her proposal). She had showed me and saved her ideal proposal setup on her Instagram, so I took careful notes of what my girl likes.

Ifeoma: We arrived at this lovely rooftop with friends and my sibling there, It was the perfectttt moment. The sweetest and easiest yes I have ever said! I’m getting married to the absolute love of my life guysss!!!

Credits

Bride-to-be: @lee_favour

Planner: @royaldivaeventss

Decor: @truelovelane

Bouquet: @yemi_suprises

Photography: @bodunrin_photography

