Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Dinner Date Turned Surprise Proposal! It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever for Ifeoma & Kola

Beauty BN TV Sweet Spot

“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ify & Oscar Met in High School and Are Now on a Forever Journey!

Beauty BN TV Events Music News Style Sweet Spot

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Relationships Style Sweet Spot Weddings

#TYLoveRocks24 Begins! Yhemo Lee & Tayo's Engagement Photos are Pure Perfection

Sweet Spot Weddings

Ashley and Beka Reluctantly Attended an Event and Found Love!

Sweet Spot Weddings

A Workplace Love Story! Ofure and Deji Began as Colleagues at Work

Sweet Spot Weddings

Peju and Sola's Yoruba Trad Was a Sweet Love Fest!

Music Sweet Spot

Justin & Hailey Bieber Welcome Their First Child, Jack Blues Bieber

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

DoubleKay’s Love Story is Pure Couple Vibes – Just Look at These Photos | Life Before #BBNaija

Sweet Spot

Dinner Date Turned Surprise Proposal! It’s a Sweet Yes to Forever for Ifeoma & Kola

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Imagine getting all set for a dinner date and upon getting to the venue, you realise it’s your proposal! After three years of building their love, Kola decided to take that next big step with his soulmate, Ifeoma. 😍

With so much attention to detail, he planned a perfect surprise proposal that would forever be etched in their memories. With the help of their closest friends and family, he planned a proposal to reflect their sweet journey together. He went down on one knee and asked her to marry him… Of course, she said ‘Yes!’

See how it all happened below:

   

Here’s how Kola popped the question:

Ifeoma: On this beautiful night, I thought we were just having a normal dinner. Though I was a bit suspicious, I’ve always been since we checked my ring size about a month ago. I kept asking him almost every day when he would propose so I could prepare for it. 😂 I didn’t know he had it all planned out already, he’s always been intentional about the beautiful surprises I got in these 3 years of love. And this takes the cake!!

  

Kola: I suggested she fix her nails for our trip, hinting at what was to come (cause she doesn’t like fixing her nails but for sure would want it done for her proposal). She had showed me and saved her ideal proposal setup on her Instagram, so I took careful notes of what my girl likes.

  

Ifeoma: We arrived at this lovely rooftop with friends and my sibling there, It was the perfectttt moment. The sweetest and easiest yes I have ever said! I’m getting married to the absolute love of my life guysss!!!

         

Credits

Bride-to-be@lee_favour
Planner@royaldivaeventss
Decor@truelovelane
Bouquet@yemi_suprises
Photography@bodunrin_photography

 

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,

visit www.bellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Recognising The Unseen Labor Behind Our Comfort

Money Matters With Nimi: How Parents Can Navigate Back-to-School Expenses

Benita Nnachortam’s Kuta Arts Foundation Held Super Nature Exhibition in Abeokuta

Mfonobong Inyang: Wisdom From Wakanda – Remembering King T’Challa

Pam Akpavie: Let There Be Space in Your Togetherness
css.php