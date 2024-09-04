Connect with us

“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

The Stunning Guest Looks at Yhemo Lee and Tayo's Traditional Marriage | #TYLoveRocks24

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Nigerian Artiste Recreates Queen Charlotte's Signature Hairdo With A Twist | WATCH

Chidimma Adetshina Takes the Crown as Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Miss Universe Nigeria: 12 Times Mitchel Ukachukwu Showed Her Style Steeze

Burna Boy Shines as African Giant in BOSS’s #BeYourOwnBOSS All-Stars Campaign

You Have To See Tems' Distinctive Looks For "Born In The Wild" Tour Europe Edition

Beyonce Presents SirDavis: Moët Hennessy’s 1st Entirely Stateside Developed American Spirit

Published

21 mins ago

 on

Chidimma Adetshina, the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, recently appeared on BBC News Pidgin, where she shared the emotional journey that led her from Miss South Africa (SA) to winning the Nigerian title of Miss Universe.

“When I heard my name called, I had a sense of relief, a sense of accomplishment… It was a very powerful moment for me,” she revealed, reflecting on the moment she was announced as the winner.

Chidimma opened up about the tears she shed, overwhelmed by the realisation of her achievement. Initially, she had reservations about pageantry, thinking it was only for younger women. However, after learning more about it, she became intrigued and decided to sign up for Miss SA in 2022. Though she didn’t make it that year, her determination drove her to try again in 2024, where she reached the top 13.

Despite feeling hesitant about accepting the Miss Universe Nigeria invitation, as it came so soon after her withdrawal from Miss SA, her resilience pushed her to take on the challenge.

She also shared her excitement about winning the crown and her goal to represent Nigeria on the global stage at Miss Universe.

