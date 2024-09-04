“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina, the newly crowned Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, recently appeared on BBC News Pidgin, where she shared the emotional journey that led her from Miss South Africa (SA) to winning the Nigerian title of Miss Universe.

“When I heard my name called, I had a sense of relief, a sense of accomplishment… It was a very powerful moment for me,” she revealed, reflecting on the moment she was announced as the winner.

Chidimma opened up about the tears she shed, overwhelmed by the realisation of her achievement. Initially, she had reservations about pageantry, thinking it was only for younger women. However, after learning more about it, she became intrigued and decided to sign up for Miss SA in 2022. Though she didn’t make it that year, her determination drove her to try again in 2024, where she reached the top 13.

Despite feeling hesitant about accepting the Miss Universe Nigeria invitation, as it came so soon after her withdrawal from Miss SA, her resilience pushed her to take on the challenge.

She also shared her excitement about winning the crown and her goal to represent Nigeria on the global stage at Miss Universe.

Watch the full interview below:

Also, see her first official look as Miss Universe below: