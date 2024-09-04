Ayra Starr Takes Charge in Solo Performance Video for “Control”

Ayra Starr has released a performance video for her song “Control,” the fifth track from her latest album, “The Year I Turned 21.” In this solo performance, Ayra Starr embodies the song’s essence, showcasing her confidence and energy.

“Control” captures the exhilaration and liberation of a night out. The lyrics emphasise Ayra’s self-assurance and her desire to take command of the moment. Set against a lively backdrop, she’s entranced by someone she wants to share the night with. The song highlights her wish to let go, fully enjoy the night, and assert herself, with a recurring theme of urging someone to “take control” underscoring her intent to fully embrace the experience.

Watch the performance below: