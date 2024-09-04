Connect with us

Ayra Starr Takes Charge in Solo Performance Video for "Control"

“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

Find Joy in Every Moment with Yemi Alade’s "Happy Day"

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Fireboy DML & Lagbaja Create Magic in the "Back n Forth" Visuals

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

Watch Tems Break Down Her Creative Process & Sneaker Style on Kick Game

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Ayra Starr Takes Charge in Solo Performance Video for “Control”

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Ayra Starr has released a performance video for her song “Control,” the fifth track from her latest album, “The Year I Turned 21.” In this solo performance, Ayra Starr embodies the song’s essence, showcasing her confidence and energy.

“Control” captures the exhilaration and liberation of a night out. The lyrics emphasise Ayra’s self-assurance and her desire to take command of the moment. Set against a lively backdrop, she’s entranced by someone she wants to share the night with. The song highlights her wish to let go, fully enjoy the night, and assert herself, with a recurring theme of urging someone to “take control” underscoring her intent to fully embrace the experience.

Watch the performance below:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

