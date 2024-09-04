Find Joy in Every Moment with Yemi Alade’s “Happy Day”

Yemi Alade has released the lyric video, an animated delight, for her song “Happy Day,” the seventh track from her newly released album, “Rebel Queen.”

“Happy Day” is a celebration of resilience and optimism. In the face of heartbreak, financial instability, and life’s uncertainties, Yemi Alade remains joyful and carefree. She emphasises the importance of living in the moment and finding happiness regardless of circumstances, whether it’s waking up with little money or facing everyday struggles. The song conveys a message of unwavering positivity, self-assurance, and the decision to enjoy life no matter what comes her way.

Enjoy the visuals below: