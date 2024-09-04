Connect with us

Find Joy in Every Moment with Yemi Alade’s "Happy Day"

“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

Nigerian Influencer, Eni Popoola Rocked the US Open with Serena Williams, See Her Lewk

Tyla Was Radiant in 2000s Popstar Style at the Olympics Prelude, See Her Lewk

Fireboy DML & Lagbaja Create Magic in the "Back n Forth" Visuals

Tems & Winne Harlow Unite in a Magical Black Girl Moment on Her 'Born in the Wild' Tour

"Lisabi" Trailer Released—A First Look at the Epic Tale of Egba Resistance

Watch Tems Break Down Her Creative Process & Sneaker Style on Kick Game

Neo Akpofure & Beauty Tukura Serve Couple Style Goals for MTV Base VMA Nominees Party [WATCH]

Hilda Baci Talks Self-Care & Intentional Living on Episode 10 of "Spa With Osas"

Yemi Alade has released the lyric video, an animated delight, for her song “Happy Day,” the seventh track from her newly released album, “Rebel Queen.”

“Happy Day” is a celebration of resilience and optimism. In the face of heartbreak, financial instability, and life’s uncertainties, Yemi Alade remains joyful and carefree. She emphasises the importance of living in the moment and finding happiness regardless of circumstances, whether it’s waking up with little money or facing everyday struggles. The song conveys a message of unwavering positivity, self-assurance, and the decision to enjoy life no matter what comes her way.

Enjoy the visuals below:

