Connect with us

Weddings

An Instant Connection! Binta and Wale Found Love At a Barbecue Party

Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Legally Mr & Mrs! Take in the Beauty of Marie & Moses Bliss’ Civil Wedding

Weddings

Tasmin and Olamide Found Love When They Were Not Searching! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

Oyinda & David Met at a Wedding and Found Love! Enjoy Their Beautiful Outdoor Wedding Photos

Sweet Spot Weddings

Remi and Wole's Fairytale Began On The Instagram Explore Page!

Weddings

Some Love and Some Beauty! Here's To A Perfect Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Weddings

Ashedzi and Joshua's Wedding Video Will Brighten Up Your Day!

Weddings

From a Fun Gym Session to Happy Ever After! Here's How Aisha & Teslim Came To Be!

Weddings

Love Happened The First Time Osas Set His Eyes on Dura’s Photo!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Maanaa & Lentei Met 10 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Weddings

An Instant Connection! Binta and Wale Found Love At a Barbecue Party

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Love can be found anywhere. In Binta and Wale’s case, it began one fun night at a barbecue party.

They formed an instant connection and it’s been pure bliss ever since. As they embark on their forever journey, we’ve got their pre-wedding photos to drool over and we can stare all day. From their adorable goofiness and their undeniable chemistry, they are giving us a glimpse into the magic of their love and we are so obsessed. They make such a perfect pair and we are super giddy that love found them. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

 

How we met
By the bride, Binta:

Our love story began at a lively Summer BBQ in North London. Wale was already there helping a friend set up when he caught a sight of me arriving for the nighttime festivities. I was waiting for my friend outside and I struck up a conversation with Wale after a phone call. When I expressed frustration about potentially losing my parking spot, Wale jokingly offered to save it, but later accompanied me on a short drive to pick up my lost friend.

 

Discovering our offices were a mere 8 minutes apart, our daily lunch routine turned into a deeper connection. As fate would have it, Wale’s office moved even closer to mine, just a 2-minute walk away. Our friendship blossomed into a profound connection marked by shared values, effortless conversations, and a sense of familiarity. Exploring London together, we embraced everyday moments and supported each other’s growth. After months of deepening their bond, Wale surprised me with a rooftop proposal, leading to a traditional ceremony in the city where our story began.

    

Credits

Bride@bintzrealist
Groom@doliire
Planner@blueconfetti.events
Photography@thetomiwaajayi
Makeup@prospottedmakeover
Hairstylist@midey_millz

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,
visit www.bellanaijawedbellanaijaweddings.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

We love weddings as much as you do – get in touch! Click Here for Real BN Weddings: http://www.bellanaija.com/tag/real-weddings/ E-mail: [email protected] Website: www.bellanaijaweddings.com Instagram: BellaNaijaWeddings | Instagram for #AsoEbiBella: AsoEbiBella Twitter: BellaNaijaWed FB: BellaNaijaWeddings Pinterest: BellaNaijaWed

Star Features

Fridah Njeri Transformed a Faltering Floating Restaurant into a Tourist Site in Kenya

Chaste Inegbedion: Wisdom and Leadership Nuggets from Bob Marley’s “One Love” and “Exodus”

Your Go-To Guide to Reporting Issues of Gender-Based Violence

Dennis Isong: All You Need to Know About Survey Documents

Mfonobong Inyang: The Many Ways You Can Make Money From Writing
css.php