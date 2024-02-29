An Instant Connection! Binta and Wale Found Love At a Barbecue Party

Love can be found anywhere. In Binta and Wale’s case, it began one fun night at a barbecue party.

They formed an instant connection and it’s been pure bliss ever since. As they embark on their forever journey, we’ve got their pre-wedding photos to drool over and we can stare all day. From their adorable goofiness and their undeniable chemistry, they are giving us a glimpse into the magic of their love and we are so obsessed. They make such a perfect pair and we are super giddy that love found them. 😍

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot below:

How we met

By the bride, Binta:

Our love story began at a lively Summer BBQ in North London. Wale was already there helping a friend set up when he caught a sight of me arriving for the nighttime festivities. I was waiting for my friend outside and I struck up a conversation with Wale after a phone call. When I expressed frustration about potentially losing my parking spot, Wale jokingly offered to save it, but later accompanied me on a short drive to pick up my lost friend.

Discovering our offices were a mere 8 minutes apart, our daily lunch routine turned into a deeper connection. As fate would have it, Wale’s office moved even closer to mine, just a 2-minute walk away. Our friendship blossomed into a profound connection marked by shared values, effortless conversations, and a sense of familiarity. Exploring London together, we embraced everyday moments and supported each other’s growth. After months of deepening their bond, Wale surprised me with a rooftop proposal, leading to a traditional ceremony in the city where our story began.

Credits

Bride: @bintzrealist

Groom: @doliire

Planner: @blueconfetti.events

Photography: @thetomiwaajayi

Makeup: @prospottedmakeover

Hairstylist: @midey_millz