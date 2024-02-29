Connect with us

Moses Bliss Made Such a Suave Groom! Check Out His #ForeverBliss Trad Look

It’s the #ForeverBliss! Here’s Your First Look at Marie at Her Traditional Wedding in Ghana

"I Said Yes to My Forever Love..." Queen Mercy Atang is Engaged!

Legally Mr & Mrs! Take in the Beauty of Marie & Moses Bliss’ Civil Wedding

Simidele Adeagbo Makes History as First African Athlete to Compete in Bobsleigh at BMW IBSF World Championship

Remi and Wole's Fairytale Began On The Instagram Explore Page!

6 Nigerian Artistes Who Featured Their Kids On Their Songs & Music Videos

Maanaa & Lentei Met 10 Years Ago! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Forever & Always – These Couples' Love Messages Are Giving Us all The Valentine's Day Feels

See How Your Faves Slayed The Colour Red for Valentine's Day

Moses Bliss Made Such a Suave Groom! Check Out His #ForeverBliss Trad Look

Gospel artist Moses Bliss is tying the knot traditionally with Ghanaian beauty Marie Wiseborn in a highly anticipated wedding weekend.

Moses showed up for his traditional wedding looking super suave and we love it. He donned the full Akwa Ibom regalia, wearing a white shirt, a colourful wrapper tied to the side, a black cap with colourful embroidery, and coral beads to complete the ensemble. He sure slayed his outfit to perfection.

Check on it!

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

