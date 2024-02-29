Moses Bliss Made Such a Suave Groom! Check Out His #ForeverBliss Trad Look

Gospel artist Moses Bliss is tying the knot traditionally with Ghanaian beauty Marie Wiseborn in a highly anticipated wedding weekend.

Moses showed up for his traditional wedding looking super suave and we love it. He donned the full Akwa Ibom regalia, wearing a white shirt, a colourful wrapper tied to the side, a black cap with colourful embroidery, and coral beads to complete the ensemble. He sure slayed his outfit to perfection.

Check on it!