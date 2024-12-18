Jameson’s 12 Days of Christmas: Gather ‘Round the Iconic Jameson Tree

Jameson Irish Whiskey is hosting a 12-day festive celebration at Ikeja City Mall from December 21st to January 1st, 2025. This event promises to be a unique experience, featuring a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree constructed entirely from 2500 recycled Jameson bottles. Visitors can expect a variety of festive activities, including live music, cocktail demonstrations, and other engaging experiences.

Kicking off on December 21st with the Tree Lighting Ceremony, each day offers something new and exciting – from lively karaoke sessions to candle-making dates, a heartfelt Christmas Carol night, a vibrant Owambe party, a spectacular New Year’s Eve concert, and so much more.

Guests can get creative with Craft & Sip sessions, pairing their favorite Jameson cocktails with personalized holiday crafts. It’s a good way to unwind, socialize, and soak in the festive vibes.

More than just a festive landmark, The Jameson Christmas Tree is a shining symbol of the brand’s commitment to eco-friendly practices and the art of creative reuse.

According to Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio – Bond & Connect, With this year’s 12 Days of Christmas, we’re not just lighting up a tree; we’re lighting up the season for everyone to connect, unwind, and create lasting memories.

The 12 Days of Christmas celebration at Ikeja City Mall runs from December 21st to January 1st, 2025. This festive event offers a variety of activities and experiences for attendees. Be sure to mark your calendar and plan your visit.

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits.

Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and G. H. Mumm & Cie Champagne.

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is a best-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Midleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

