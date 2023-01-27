Connect with us

Experience Veuve Clicquot’s VIP Activities At The 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

How Can Creative Media Advance Africa's Creative Industry? Register for Our Panel Session at #AfricaNXT 2023 | February 8th

Join us for a Reading from Mfonobong Inyang's "Lazy Nigerian Youths: Understanding This Coconut Head Generation" at #AfricaNXT2023 | February 8th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Green Girl Company Limited (GGCL) set to empower 10,000 women in 2023 with new initiative

Meetings Africa 2023: Experience the Future of Africa's Business Events Sector

Asake, Davido, Tems, Fally Ipupa... See Who Won the 8th All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)

Viola Davis, Angela Bassett, Sheila Atim & "Top Gun: Maverick" bag BAFTA nominations | See full list

Red Carpet Glam from Netflix's "Kings of Jo'Burg" Johannesburg Premiere

Voting is Now open for The Tingo Mobile-Soundcity MVP Awards Festival

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Polo season is back, and Veuve Clicquot will be a part of the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, bringing its exclusive VIP Experience to the Lagos Polo Club grounds for two consecutive weekends: February 11–12 and February 18–19.

Themed “Be Solaire,” Veuve Clicquot will treat Lagos’ socialites, public figures, polo enthusiasts, and champagne lovers to a one-of-a-kind experience in an exclusive state-of-the-art viewing arena, with a selection of gourmet canapés curated by expert chefs and Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Over the last few years, Veuve Clicquot has been synonymous with offering the most sought-after polo experiences to both local and international guests, and 2023 will be no different.

Polo enthusiasts and Champagne lovers can be rest assured they can expect carefully curated bubbly-fuelled experiences at the Veuve Clicquot VIP lounge.

Wole Awoleke, Marketing Manager for Moët Hennessy Nigeria, speaks on the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament: 

“The 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament is a great opportunity for Veuve Clicquot to continue fostering an enriched legacy of the Polo sport culture in Nigeria. Each year, we take great delight in bringing the Veuve Clicquot identity to the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament with an exceptional lifestyle experience.”

By bringing its Solaire culture to the Lagos Polo Club grounds, Veuve Clicquot plays an instrumental role in establishing and evolving the champagne industry as we know it today. 

TICKET AVAILABILITY & ACCESS

This year’s Veuve Clicquot VIP Lounge offers an exclusive viewing area at the Lagos Polo Club, starting at N65,000 to N80,000 per person. 

The ticket offers access to the Veuve Clicquot VIP lounge, a variety of gourmet culinary experiences, access to the Rich & Famous Night (an after party within the lounge from 8 p.m. daily), among other benefits.

Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

#VCPOLOLAGOS

Sponsored Content

