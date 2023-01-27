Experience Veuve Clicquot’s VIP Activities At The 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament

Polo season is back, and Veuve Clicquot will be a part of the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament, bringing its exclusive VIP Experience to the Lagos Polo Club grounds for two consecutive weekends: February 11–12 and February 18–19.

Themed “Be Solaire,” Veuve Clicquot will treat Lagos’ socialites, public figures, polo enthusiasts, and champagne lovers to a one-of-a-kind experience in an exclusive state-of-the-art viewing arena, with a selection of gourmet canapés curated by expert chefs and Veuve Clicquot champagne.

Over the last few years, Veuve Clicquot has been synonymous with offering the most sought-after polo experiences to both local and international guests, and 2023 will be no different.

Polo enthusiasts and Champagne lovers can be rest assured they can expect carefully curated bubbly-fuelled experiences at the Veuve Clicquot VIP lounge.

Wole Awoleke, Marketing Manager for Moët Hennessy Nigeria, speaks on the 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament:

“The 2023 NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament is a great opportunity for Veuve Clicquot to continue fostering an enriched legacy of the Polo sport culture in Nigeria. Each year, we take great delight in bringing the Veuve Clicquot identity to the NPA Lagos International Polo Tournament with an exceptional lifestyle experience.”

By bringing its Solaire culture to the Lagos Polo Club grounds, Veuve Clicquot plays an instrumental role in establishing and evolving the champagne industry as we know it today.

TICKET AVAILABILITY & ACCESS

This year’s Veuve Clicquot VIP Lounge offers an exclusive viewing area at the Lagos Polo Club, starting at N65,000 to N80,000 per person.

The ticket offers access to the Veuve Clicquot VIP lounge, a variety of gourmet culinary experiences, access to the Rich & Famous Night (an after party within the lounge from 8 p.m. daily), among other benefits.

Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

