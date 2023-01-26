Green Girl Company Limited (GGCL) set to empower 10,000 women in 2023 with new initiative

The vision of Green Girl Company Limited (GGCL) is to be the leading organisation dedicated to the social-economic empowerment of girls and women in Nigeria, and its mission is to improve the lives of girls and women by providing the resources and opportunities necessary to reach their full potential.

To position itself as a leading empowerment platform for women, GGCL streamlines its activities by focusing on two core programmes and external partnerships:

Core Programme 1: Green Dignity Kit (GDK)

GDK involves the distribution of a collection of items required to help young girls go through their menstrual cycle. The Dignity Kits contain menstrual period necessities such as sanitary pads, panty liners, roll-on, hair ruffle, teas, tissue, and hand sanitizers. GGCL embarked on this project to bring relief to teenagers and young adults who not only have to deal with the lack of essential sanitary products, but its consequences such as depression, lack of confidence, poor participation, school or work absenteeism and diseases resulting from poor hygiene amongst others.

The pilot project was powered by Polaris Bank and took place in 4 States: Kwara, Kogi, Gombe and Borno states. The target was to impact 1,100 girls but a total of 1,999 were impacted. Between 2021 and 2022, 3,619 Females have been Impacted in the South West (Lagos & Ogun), South East (Anambra) and North Central (Kwara, Kofi, Gombe and Borno).

The Green Dignity Kit (GDK) is a social impact intervention program aimed at sensitizing young girls and creating awareness and self-esteem on menstrual hygiene practices. This project falls under the 1st Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which is to end poverty in all its forms everywhere.

Core Programme 2: The Green Girl Academy

Green Girl Academy, a programme under GGCL is creating an educational App – Gdemy. The purpose of this App is for knowledge enhancement, personalized learning experiences, improved interaction, accessibility to online study material, ease of communication, and most importantly, providing remote access.

Its target audience are females between the ages of 13 – 55. Vocational Education can also be seen as that type of education given to an individual to prepare that individual to be gainfully employed or self-employed with requisite skill. The Green Girl Academy also runs Bi-Monthly Webinars, Instagram Live Sessions and a Mentorship Programme all tailored towards educating females on Career and Business Growth. Between 2020 to 2022, total impact made is 1,700.

Core Programme 3: External Partnerships

Between May 2022 and December 2022, GGCL contributed to training 120 participants in South-Eastern Nigeria (Abia, Anambra, and Enugu states), in Plastic Recycling. This project was sponsored by the German Bank and was in partnership with Carbon Afrika and Chicason Group. All participants from 6 locations within 3 Eastern States, went through four modules Plastic Processing (PP), Waste Management (WM), Environmental Protection and Management (EPM), and Entrepreneurial Development (ED).

Objectives of the project:

To equip trainees with the skills required to identify recyclable plastics, sort them and process them to be sold to companies that recycle plastics or produce new materials from recycled waste.

To equip the trainees with the knowledge required to market acquired skills and make a business out of it.

To provide trainees with certificates to boost their employability and credibility in the field.

Field trip trips and excursions for the trainees to JOBITECH Institute, ZEK Industries, and the ASWAMA dumpsite. Working with NABTEB to issue certificates.

Recycling Hubs are currently being built in their different state so after the training, the participants can start their businesses.

Speaking on their plans for 2023, GGCL’s Business Head, Abiola Jinadu emphasized that since inception, the Green Girl Company Limited has impacted 6,020 lives. She and her team are set to empower 10,000 females this year through:

Core Programme 1: Green Dignity Kit – Carry out project across all Geopolitical Zones to impact 5,000 Females.

Core Programme 2: Green Girl Academy – Impact 2,500 females

Launch our Educational App

Organize Bi-Annual Workshop

Mentorship Programme

Bi-monthly virtual webinars

External Partnerships – We’re excited to create and/or organise CSR projects for organisations tailored to any female demographic. (Impact 2,500 females)

If you’re interested in partnering with us as a business or volunteering your time and skills, please email – [email protected]

Visit www.greengirlcompany.com and follow our socials – Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility programme