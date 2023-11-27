Save The Date: The Fashion Souk 9.0 Holds Harbour Point This December

It is that time of the year again as The Fashion Souk by Eventful brings you everything fashion and beauty on Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd at Harbour Point VI from 11 am to 7 pm daily!

Kickstart the festive season with family, loved ones and friends at The Fashion Souk, where a carefully curated lineup of original, exceptional and exciting fashion and beauty entrepreneurs has been put together for your Christmas shopping, and holiday gifting pleasure!!

Be blown away by amazing runway displays from some of the most creative fashion and beauty businesses in Nigeria, while you enjoy great food, drink and music at The Fashion Souk Food Court!

Entry is Free, so save the date, spread the word and don’t be left out of the mother of all fashion fairs this December!

The Fashion Souk is powered by Eventful, and sponsored by Polaris Bank, Bank of Industry and LIRS.

