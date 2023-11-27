Connect with us

Save The Date: The Fashion Souk 9.0 Holds Harbour Point This December

Anchor Restaurant & Bar Is Set to Redefine Family Dining with Unmatched Culinary Excellence and Ambiance

Senator Ekpenyong Hosts Dignitaries in Thanksgiving Event

The Best Looks from the Spectacular Display of Igbo Elegance at the Premiere of "Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story"

Samsung Nigeria Commemorates 56 Years of Nike Arts Gallery with Busan Goodwill Ambassador, Nike Okundaye

The 2023 Annual Directors Conference Was an Extraordinary Experience! Here's How it Went

Here’s How to Get the Flytime Fest 2023 Limited Early Bird Tickets

Different Shades of Wellness as AXA Mansard Health Celebrates Employees, Customers, and Other Stakeholders

Kick Start your Musical Journey with the Pepsi Music Academy | Here’s how to enroll

A King's Passion unveiled: Access Holdings Proudly Sponsors Remarkable Art Collection Book by the Obi of Onitsha

It is that time of the year again as The Fashion Souk by Eventful brings you everything fashion and beauty on Saturday, December 2nd and Sunday, December 3rd at Harbour Point VI from 11 am to 7 pm daily!

Kickstart the festive season with family, loved ones and friends at The Fashion Souk, where a carefully curated lineup of original, exceptional and exciting fashion and beauty entrepreneurs has been put together for your Christmas shopping, and holiday gifting pleasure!!

Be blown away by amazing runway displays from some of the most creative fashion and beauty businesses in Nigeria, while you enjoy great food, drink and music at The Fashion Souk Food Court!

Entry is Free, so save the date, spread the word and don’t be left out of the mother of all fashion fairs this December!

The Fashion Souk is powered by Eventful, and sponsored by Polaris Bank, Bank of Industry and LIRS.

@thefashionsouk_ng
@polarisbankltd
@boinigeria
@lirsgovng

