BNRSVP Events this Weekend

***

The Thread That Binds

The Thread That Binds is a group exhibition in celebration of International Women’s Month featuring four artists from Nigeria and South Africa. The Thread That Binds, features works by Chinwendu Kelechi, Nikiwe Dlova, Stephanie Unaeze and Wanger Ayu, in a stunningly diverse showing and understanding of materiality.

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Time: 2 PM

Venue: Affinity Gallery, 1-7 Muri Okunola St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Playlist Night

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Time: 7 PM

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Straight Outta D Office

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: OKADA CAFE, 10b Trinity Ave, Oniru, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081 or HERE

BLUR with Nate x Coco

Unwind and have a great time until everything becomes blurry

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Halo Lagos, 11b Hakeem Dickson Link Rd, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

Big Birthday Bash: COMMUNITOPIA (February and March Celebrants)

The Big Birthday Bash presents “COMMUNITOPIA” for March’s edition, catering to both February and March babies. It will be filled with exciting games, non-stop entertainment from one of the best DJs in the city, interactive activities to build connections, and a grand photo booth with something special to be unveiled. If you loved January’s edition, you don’t want to miss this!

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Bayroot Bar and Lounge, 5B Water Corporation Rd, Oniru Rd, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Tipsy Friday

Eleven 45 – The Midnight Company is back for another edition of Tipsy Friday. Get ready to rock your all-black outfit and make a stylish entrance on the red carpet.

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Goza Lagos, 01 Oluniyi Olumide Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 07086528395/07034900126 or HERE

Woke Party

Woke Party is back and bigger. Enjoy nonstop music, a good vibe and a safe space for you to unleash the WILD side of you!

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Popcentral TV, 4 The Rock Dr, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or 09049027698

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery Lagos, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

House of Orishas

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Sixty By Chef Lú, 270 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Heal and Grow (Your Journey to Wellness)

Get ready to embark on a journey to wellness with One Woman Network’s Heal and Glow program. You get to hear from amazing guest speakers, Dr. Soyombo, a medical doctor and purpose coach and Pastor Olabisi Usidame, trauma therapist and professional counselor, as they share their expertise on mental health and trauma.

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 10 AM

Venue: One Church, KM 23 Lekki – Epe Expy, beside LANDWEY Building, Eti-Osa, Sangotedo, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Amma Abena Live @The AltHome An Intimate Acoustic show with Amma Abena

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Ahava Cafe, Biscourt Apartments, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki.

RSVP: HERE

Unikorn’s Game Night

A night to play board and interactive games, mingle, make friends, network, experience high vibrations and let loose!

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: Kuti’s Bistro, 9 Ogundana St, Allen, Ikeja, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

House of Amapiano

Anything is possible with Amapiano beats and drinks. Don’t miss the first edition of HardRock Cafe’s House of Amapiano.

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mixer/Book Review

Bookspace will be reviewing ‘A Spell of Good Things’ by Ayobami Adebayo and we’d be getting to know each other better as well. The event is open to everyone.

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

In The Mix

In the Mix is a lifestyle popup, and it is all about shopping quality local brands, engaging in fun activities, networking, and having an all-around good time!

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: The Leisure Park Event Center, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

Mindful Movement (Pilates & More)

Mindful Movement (Pilates & More) is a low-impact form of exercise that involves strengthening, deep breathing, and coordination. Each session helps you build a better connection with your body, promising mental, physical, and emotional release.

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 11 AM,

Venue: Wintar Studios, 1b Adekola Balogun St, Lekki Phase I, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Rooftop XP

Looking for a fun-filled weekend? Then you should be at the Boardroom Apartment’s upcoming Games Night this weekend! Whether you’re into Virtual Reality games, board games, card games or interactive games, we’ve got it all covered. Don’t miss this chance to have a great time with friends.

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Boardroom Apartments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin St, Lekki Penninsula II, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Alali

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Alali, 32 Musa Yar’ Adua St, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09040000081 or HERE

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

The littest weekday party in Lagos this Tuesday!

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 08188393890 or HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Mood Wednesday Mood Lagos is hosting an epic rooftop party with the best rhythm and hype vibes. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 09012705495