Shattu Sani Garko, Adesua Etomi Wellington Announced as Ambassadors for Siri Beauty and Perfumed Soap

“Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the media, our special guests, and all our friends and colleagues; a warm welcome to you all as we are thrilled and excited to unveil the brand-new Beauty & Perfumed Bar Soap-SIRI, by Aspira.”

Aspira Nigeria is one of the brands that take the lead in delivering quality home products to its teeming consumers. In line with their commitment to serving and formulating the very best products for our customers, they are delighted to unveil SIRI beauty & perfumed soap, which comes in four variants – Delightful Orchid, Sensual Rose, Gorgeous Iris, and African Marigold. I am sure all of you are excited to see the new SIRI!

At Aspira, one of its core values is youth empowerment. It has always been our mission to recognize, reward and identify with the exploits and achievements of youthful players who have carved a niche for themselves across all sectors of the Nigerian economy. The entertainment industry is one thriving space where youths are taking charge as icons and inspiring the younger generation. Having closely followed the youths in Nigeria, one personality they just couldn’t ignore is Nollywood actress, Adesua Etomi Wellington, a woman making a tremendous impact in one of the world’s largest movie-making industries – Nollywood.

There is no gainsaying it, she has emerged as one of the most visible faces in Nollywood. Beyond that, her achievements as an icon align with the core values of Aspira; hence her unveiling as the brand ambassador of SIRI.

Also, as a Nigerian brand, another platform they can not ignore is the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant current queen, Shattu Sani Garko. Consequently, they have appointed her alongside Adesua Etomi-Wellington as brand ambassador for their latest beauty product, Siri. The new queen is an icon of courage setting the pace for Nigerian youngsters.

Expressing her excitement over the new appointment, Adesua Etomi-Wellington said, “I am excited to be appointed as the brand ambassador of Siri. I am a proponent of women feeling beautiful no matter their shape, size, and skin color.” “Every woman deserves to feel beautiful. When I met with the directors of Siri, I was inspired to see that they have their factory in Kano, Nigeria. That is an amazing opportunity that creates jobs in Nigeria.”

To drive the brand-new product, Wellington said she would work with Aspira to ensure the sustainable quality of its products to compete favorably in both Nigerian and international markets.

She noted that people love to smell good and that explains the quality which Siri offers the user.

The Siri brand ambassador pointed out that her core values are in tandem with that of Aspira’s, adding that she would work with a brand whose core values align with hers.

Attesting to the brand, the current Miss Nigeria, Queen Shattu Sani Garko, said Siri would meet the need of Nigerians because they have been offered the best choice for beauty and perfumed soap.

“I think the product is going to meet the need of many Nigerians because we don’t have to use deodorant that is too harsh, hence Siri is the answer.”

She expressed the excitement that Aspira has its factory presence in Nigeria for job creation for the youths.

Aspira Nigeria is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of laundry care and personal health care products in Nigeria. Located in the Northern commercial city of Kano, Aspira Nigeria. It began operations in Nigeria in 2009, with the production of various detergents and soaps. VIVA, being the most known and familiar brand today, taking over the detergent and soap industry. Aspira also launched Oracare+, a brand-new toothpaste into the Nigerian market recently. And there are many more new products that are in pipeline to be launched soon in Nigeria according to Nair.

