Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

A Sweet Treat with Minimal Effort? This Condensed Milk Cake from Uzoms Kitchen is It

BN TV Music

NSG and Lyvia’s "Venus" Visuals Are All About the Vibe

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

On Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series 'With Love, Meghan' & Her Interview With People

BN TV Music

Tyla & Sean Paul’s "Push 2 Start" Video is the Throwback Vibe We Didn’t Know We Needed

BN TV Music

Joeboy’s "Taxi Driver" Series Takes an Emotional Turn in "Day of Our First Kiss" Featuring Asherkine

BN TV Music

Cynthia Erivo Pours Her Heart Out in New Single "Replay"

BN TV Music

David Dam Proclaims God's Reign with "This Is Kingdom Come (Elohim Adonai)"

BN TV Cuisine

The Secret to Perfect Jollof Rice Is All in the Base | Watch Daniel Ochuko's Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Norbert & Gloria Young Have Been Married for 23 Years & They Still Have That Spark!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Mo Abudu & Idris Elba Team Up for Lagos Nightlife Story in 'Dust to Dreams' | Watch Trailer 

BN TV

A Sweet Treat with Minimal Effort? This Condensed Milk Cake from Uzoms Kitchen is It

Avatar photo

Published

4 mins ago

 on

Alright, so, you know those days when you’re craving something sweet, but you don’t want to deal with a mountain of ingredients? This condensed milk cake is the answer. Uzoms Kitchen keeps it simple with just butter, sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder, milk, and of course, condensed milk.

She starts by creaming butter and sugar with a mixer until it’s light and fluffy. Then comes the eggs, one at a time, mixing after each one until all four are in. Next, she adds four cups of all-purpose flour, a tablespoon of baking powder, a cup of milk, and some condensed milk. Everything gets mixed until smooth and well combined.

Once the batter is ready, she greases a baking pan, pours it in, and lets it bake for 40 minutes. And that’s it! A soft, sweet, and delicious cake with minimal effort.

Watch how to make it below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php