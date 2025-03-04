A Sweet Treat with Minimal Effort? This Condensed Milk Cake from Uzoms Kitchen is It

Alright, so, you know those days when you’re craving something sweet, but you don’t want to deal with a mountain of ingredients? This condensed milk cake is the answer. Uzoms Kitchen keeps it simple with just butter, sugar, eggs, flour, baking powder, milk, and of course, condensed milk.

She starts by creaming butter and sugar with a mixer until it’s light and fluffy. Then comes the eggs, one at a time, mixing after each one until all four are in. Next, she adds four cups of all-purpose flour, a tablespoon of baking powder, a cup of milk, and some condensed milk. Everything gets mixed until smooth and well combined.

Once the batter is ready, she greases a baking pan, pours it in, and lets it bake for 40 minutes. And that’s it! A soft, sweet, and delicious cake with minimal effort.

Watch how to make it below