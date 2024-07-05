Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Africa Soft Power Summit 2024: Five Unforgettable Moments That Defined the Event

Events Promotions

The Macallan Unveils Exclusive "Lobby Bar" at Transcorp Hilton Abuja

Events News Promotions

Debbo Africa Champions Women's Health with Empowering Conversations on Perimenopause and Menopause

Events Promotions

A Celebration of Dreamers and Doers: The Walk With Us Capsule Launch

Events News Promotions

Ayodotun Akinfenwa Hosts Inaugural Nigerian Canva Community Labs

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events News

U.S. Consulate in Lagos Marks America's 248th Independence Day with Emphasis on Nigerian-American Connections

Events News Promotions

How Do You Singleton: A Whisky Discovery & Personalization Experience

Events Promotions

Get Ready for the Access Bank Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton 6.0! | Here’s How to Participate

Events Promotions

LLF Maintains its Seven-Year Streak as One of Africa’s Leading Leather Fairs

Events

Africa Soft Power Summit 2024: Five Unforgettable Moments That Defined the Event

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Africa Soft Power Summit 2024, a premier gathering for Africa’s creative and tech industries, as well as women’s leadership, recently wrapped up in Kigali, Rwanda. Under the theme “Africa Now: Connecting Africa – shaping the global social and economic priorities of our time,” the summit drew policymakers, business and thought leaders, creatives, academics, development professionals, and innovators from across Africa and its diaspora.

The summit featured a series of insightful sessions on a range of topics including women’s leadership, artificial intelligence, tech policy, payments innovation, interoperability, connectivity, and digital infrastructure.

Here’s a look at five standout moments from this year’s summit:

Welcome Cocktails and Climate Change Exhibition: The 2024 Africa Soft Power Summit kicked off with arrival cocktails and a climate change photo exhibition showcasing the winner and finalists of the inaugural Africa Soft Power climate change photo essay prize. Doux Free, last year’s winner, shared the inspiration behind his striking series “Misty Morning of Changes (The Climate and the Life in the Field).”

The Climate Change Photo Essay Prize is part of the ‘Road to 100 Million Climate Soldiers in Africa’ campaign. The campaign, run by Africa Soft Power’s sister organisation African Women on Board, is designed to educate and empower people living at the frontlines of the fight against climate change. Details about this year’s edition will be announced soon.

Announcements from Major Players: A key highlight of the summit was the press conference, where partners, Africa Prosperity Network, NVH Studios, and Sport Nigeria, made announcements on exciting developments within Africa’s business ecosystem. This event set the stage for thought-provoking discussions on revolutionizing interoperability, powering Africa’s female economy, and boosting sports infrastructure.

Keynote Address by H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda: Former President of Malawi, H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda, delivered a remarkable keynote on intentionality, resilience, courage in leadership and our collective responsibility to build a sustainable future for Africa. Her powerful remarks left a lasting impression on attendees.

Watch the keynote here:

  • Experience Kigali Tour: Beyond the conference rooms, guests enjoyed breakfast at leading fashion brand Asantii and a tour of its 24,000-square-foot factory at the Kigali special economic zone, designed by the Rwandan government to address domestic private sector constraints including the availability of industrial and commercial land, and market access.
  • Africa Power Gala & Awards: The summit culminated with a spectacular Gala and Awards ceremony. Guests enjoyed an evening of exquisite African fashion, food, and music. The event celebrated African culture, shining a spotlight on innovators and inspiring achievements on the continent and the diaspora.

With invaluable support from partners including the UN Office in Rwanda, NVH Studios, Africa Prosperity Network, Sazience, Templars, EXP, ALN Nigeria | Aluko & Oyebode, Sport Nigeria, African Business, BellaNaija, Pulse, and Business Insider Africa, Africa Soft Power Summit 2024 stands as a powerful testament to collaborative efforts aimed at advancing Africa’s socio-economic agenda.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for The Africa Soft Power Summit 2024

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Bheki Dube is Revolutionising Inner-City Hospitality by Telling African Stories in Local Spaces

Get Savvy With the Popular Social Media Slangs of 2024

Dennis Isong: How Real Estate Investors Can Help Reduce the Housing Crisis

Rita Chidinma: My Experience As A First-Time Spelling Bee Mom

Growing Her Business and Settling in UAE; Ola Grace Talks About Her Work & Life in Dubai
css.php