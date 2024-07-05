Africa Soft Power Summit 2024: Five Unforgettable Moments That Defined the Event

The Africa Soft Power Summit 2024, a premier gathering for Africa’s creative and tech industries, as well as women’s leadership, recently wrapped up in Kigali, Rwanda. Under the theme “Africa Now: Connecting Africa – shaping the global social and economic priorities of our time,” the summit drew policymakers, business and thought leaders, creatives, academics, development professionals, and innovators from across Africa and its diaspora.

The summit featured a series of insightful sessions on a range of topics including women’s leadership, artificial intelligence, tech policy, payments innovation, interoperability, connectivity, and digital infrastructure.

Here’s a look at five standout moments from this year’s summit:

Welcome Cocktails and Climate Change Exhibition: The 2024 Africa Soft Power Summit kicked off with arrival cocktails and a climate change photo exhibition showcasing the winner and finalists of the inaugural Africa Soft Power climate change photo essay prize. Doux Free, last year’s winner, shared the inspiration behind his striking series “Misty Morning of Changes (The Climate and the Life in the Field).”

The Climate Change Photo Essay Prize is part of the ‘Road to 100 Million Climate Soldiers in Africa’ campaign. The campaign, run by Africa Soft Power’s sister organisation African Women on Board, is designed to educate and empower people living at the frontlines of the fight against climate change. Details about this year’s edition will be announced soon.

Announcements from Major Players: A key highlight of the summit was the press conference, where partners, Africa Prosperity Network, NVH Studios, and Sport Nigeria, made announcements on exciting developments within Africa’s business ecosystem. This event set the stage for thought-provoking discussions on revolutionizing interoperability, powering Africa’s female economy, and boosting sports infrastructure.

Keynote Address by H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda: Former President of Malawi, H.E. Dr. Joyce Banda, delivered a remarkable keynote on intentionality, resilience, courage in leadership and our collective responsibility to build a sustainable future for Africa. Her powerful remarks left a lasting impression on attendees.

Watch the keynote here:



Experience Kigali Tour: Beyond the conference rooms, guests enjoyed breakfast at leading fashion brand Asantii and a tour of its 24,000-square-foot factory at the Kigali special economic zone, designed by the Rwandan government to address domestic private sector constraints including the availability of industrial and commercial land, and market access.

Africa Power Gala & Awards: The summit culminated with a spectacular Gala and Awards ceremony. Guests enjoyed an evening of exquisite African fashion, food, and music. The event celebrated African culture, shining a spotlight on innovators and inspiring achievements on the continent and the diaspora.

With invaluable support from partners including the UN Office in Rwanda, NVH Studios, Africa Prosperity Network, Sazience, Templars, EXP, ALN Nigeria | Aluko & Oyebode, Sport Nigeria, African Business, BellaNaija, Pulse, and Business Insider Africa, Africa Soft Power Summit 2024 stands as a powerful testament to collaborative efforts aimed at advancing Africa’s socio-economic agenda.

