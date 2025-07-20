More Than a Face: Sharon Ooja Joins Zaron Cosmetics as the Face of Empowered Beauty

Sharon Ooja partners with Zaron Cosmetics to champion a bold new era of beauty designed for African women. From radiant skincare to soft glam looks, this collaboration celebrates melanin-rich skin, confidence, and timeless elegance.

As the official face of Zaron, Sharon will lead multiple campaigns focused on skincare, makeup, and confidence-driven storytelling. From red carpets to beauty reels, Sharon’s signature soft glam style and approachable aura resonates with young women who value both self-expression and self-care.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Sharon wrote:

Brand ambassador alert, couldn’t wait to announce this one! I’m the new brand ambassador to @zaroncosmetics @skinbyzaron. I grew up using Zaron products, now I get to be family with such an amazing set of people. This journey is a full journey of love and genuine joy… super excited. Cheers to amazing makeup and glowing skin all in one family.

Her caption sparked an outpouring of support from fans and industry colleagues, affirming the remarkable connection between Sharon and the Zaron community.

