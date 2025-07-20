Connect with us

News Promotions

More Than a Face: Sharon Ooja Joins Zaron Cosmetics as the Face of Empowered Beauty

News Promotions

Diageo Nigeria Launches First Edition of ‘Learning for Life’ to Train 250 Youths in Hospitality

Inspired News Scoop

PiggyVest, OPay, PalmPay, Moniepoint, & Interswitch Ranked Among World’s Top 300 Fintechs

Events News Promotions

Elevating Healthcare Standards: The Official Launch of BTL Medical and Aesthetic Solutions in Nigeria

News Scoop

Tributes to Muhammadu Buhari Pour In from Around the World

Events News Promotions

NTT Global Destinations Hosts Historic Event with Afreximbank & JN Bank in Jamaica

News Scoop TRAVEL

Kenya Ends Visa Requirements for Citizens of African and Most Caribbean Nations

Events News

Nominations Open for 2025 AWIEF Awards Spotlighting African Women Entrepreneurs

Inspired Movies & TV News Promotions

Groundbreaking Documentary Shines Light on Women in Nigerian Politics

News Scoop

Former President Muhammadu Buhari Passes at 82

News

More Than a Face: Sharon Ooja Joins Zaron Cosmetics as the Face of Empowered Beauty

Avatar photo

Published

31 minutes ago

 on

Sharon Ooja partners with Zaron Cosmetics to champion a bold new era of beauty designed for African women. From radiant skincare to soft glam looks, this collaboration celebrates melanin-rich skin, confidence, and timeless elegance.

As the official face of Zaron, Sharon will lead multiple campaigns focused on skincare, makeup, and confidence-driven storytelling. From red carpets to beauty reels, Sharon’s signature soft glam style and approachable aura resonates with young women who value both self-expression and self-care.

Sharing the news on her Instagram, Sharon wrote:

Brand ambassador alert, couldn’t wait to announce this one! I’m the new brand ambassador to @zaroncosmetics @skinbyzaron. I grew up using Zaron products, now I get to be family with such an amazing set of people. This journey is a full journey of  love and genuine joy… super excited. Cheers to amazing makeup and glowing skin all in one family.

Her caption sparked an outpouring of support from fans and industry colleagues, affirming the remarkable connection between Sharon and the Zaron community.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php