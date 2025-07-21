Plateau State Named Official Host for Miss & Mister Tourism Africa International 2025, With Jos Set as Host City

The Miss Tourism Africa and Mister Tourism Africa International Organisation is proud to officially announce Plateau State, Nigeria, as the host state for the highly anticipated 4th season of Miss Tourism Africa and Mister Tourism Africa International 2025. Jos, Plateau State’s capital city, has been designated as the official host city for the continental event, spotlighting its breathtaking landscapes and deep-rooted tourism heritage.

This year’s international finale is set to welcome a total of 50 international delegates from across Africa, with 30 stunning beauties competing for the Miss Tourism Africa title and 20 of Africa’s finest gentlemen contesting for Mister Tourism Africa International.

The 2025 edition has been fully endorsed and adopted by His Excellency, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, Executive Governor of Plateau State, through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality, as one of the major cultural and tourism development projects under his administration. This milestone positions Plateau State as a beacon of Africa’s cultural unity, youth empowerment, and tourism promotion.

“Jos is not just a city; it is Africa’s Home of Peace and Tourism. We believe in showcasing Plateau’s untapped beauty to the world while creating opportunities for young Africans through tourism, talent, and trade,” stated Dr. Raymond Okonkwo, the Patron of Miss Tourism Africa. Amb. Seth Santiago Roberts, founder and president of the Miss Tourism Africa and Mister Tourism Africa International platform, emphasised, “Our vision has always been rooted in using pageantry as a tool for real tourism development across the continent. Choosing Jos as our host city was intentional—its incredible scenery, diverse cultures, and peaceful nature perfectly align with the soul of this project.”

Why Jos, Plateau State?

Known as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” Jos boasts panoramic landscapes, rolling hills, waterfalls, wildlife parks, and a rich cultural tapestry. Its selection as the host city embodies the core pillars of the Miss Tourism Africa and Mister Tourism Africa International platforms:

• Tourism: Showcasing destinations that tell Africa’s untold stories.

• Talent: Empowering young men and women through leadership, fashion, and creative expression.

• Trade: Building economic bridges through tourism partnerships and cultural exchange.

Call for Sponsors and Partners

With 50 international delegates expected and a continental audience, the organising committee invites sponsors, corporate partners, and media platforms to join this transformative event. This is a unique opportunity to align your brand with a project that promotes African unity, fosters tourism growth, and empowers young people.

For sponsorship and partnership enquiries:

[email protected] OR [email protected] +234-813-346-6916

