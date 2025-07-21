Connect with us

Events

TMCC Champions the Next Generation With Graduation and Masterclass



Published

7 hours ago

 on

As the demand for effective communication rises in a fast-paced digital world, The MC Company (TMCC), Nigeria’s premier academy for training Masters of Ceremony (MCs) and public speakers, is hosting its highly anticipated Graduation and Masterclass for Cohorts 1 & 2 on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the J.K. Randel Centre, Lagos.

TMCC continues to lead the charge in bridging the gap between talent and opportunity by empowering individuals with the soft skills of public speaking, personal branding, and persuasive communication.

The event will feature industry legends and expert facilitators, including

  • Frank Edoho, renowned veteran broadcaster and Super Host
  • Mojibade Sosanya, award-winning compere and brand influencer
  • Aproko Doctor, digital health influencer and master storyteller
  • Titilayo Oyinsan, corporate event MC, TV and podcast presenter, and producer.

These seasoned professionals will guide participants through a dynamic masterclass that covers essential topics such as

  • Building a Personal Brand
  • Power of Storytelling
  • Overcoming Stage Anxiety
  • Audience Engagement Techniques
  • Client Expectation Management


Speaking on the importance of the event, TMCC founder Gbemileke Oscar Oyinsan said,

“In this era of social media, remote work, and global collaboration, the ability to communicate clearly is no longer optional—it is essential. Whether you’re an executive, entrepreneur, creative, or student, your soft skill ability to speak and lead with clarity gives you a competitive edge.”

TMCC’s mission is anchored on the belief that communication is leadership, and through practical training, mentoring, and real-world exposure, the academy is shaping a new generation of speakers who can command stages, boardrooms, and digital platforms alike.

Graduating Voices, Changing Journeys

The event will also celebrate the graduation of 16 trained talents from Cohort 1 and Cohort 2 from diverse sectors, ranging from corporate professionals to creatives who have successfully completed TMCC’s 12-course program spanning four modules.

TMCC encourages individuals and organisations to sponsor aspiring speakers and talents, also providing them with access to this life-changing platform. According to the organisers, sponsorship is a way to “sponsor a voice, change a journey.”

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program



