As Education Costs Climb, Investment One Offers Families a Smarter Way to Save

Investment One shares smart, proven strategies to secure world-class education for your children, confidently setting them up for lifelong success.
Published

1 hour ago

 on

With school fees on a steady climb and the economy remaining unpredictable, many families are feeling the heat when it comes to securing their children’s educational future. Recognizing this growing concern, Investment One recently hosted a timely webinar on practical strategies for building sustainable education savings.

Central to the conversation was the Investment One Child Trust Fund, a purpose- built savings and estate planning product that helps parents prepare early and intentionally for their children’s education. It allows families to set aside funds exclusively for education, with flexible contribution tiers that make it accessible across income levels.

Specifically, the Investment One Child Trust Fund incorporates a continuity feature designed to ensure that the child’s education remains funded, even in the event of a parent or guardian’s passing, providing lasting peace of mind.

During the webinar, panellists explored the realities of rising education expenses, the importance of starting early, even before a child is born, and the discipline required to build long-term savings.

They emphasised the need for structured solutions like the Investment One Child Trust Fund, which safeguard education funds and reduce the risk of financial strain when school fees are due.

This webinar is one of many initiatives under Investment One’s broader mission to promote investment education and long-term wealth creation. Through tailored asset management, financial advisory, securities brokerage, and estate planning services, the Investment One Group aims at helping her clients reach their investment goals.

To learn more about the Child Trust Fund and other smart savings options, visit here.

