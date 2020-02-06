One Year After, ‘Ziing’ App remains a Complete Solution Package for Proper Savings & Investment Opportunities

Barely one year after the ‘Ziing App’ investment App was launched by Investment One Financial Services Limited, one of the leading players in the Nigerian financial services industry; it has spurred the appetite of investors in both the capital and fixed income markets.

Investment One Financial Services, formerly GTB Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, launched the investment application in Lagos, January last year.

Ziing is an app powered by Investment One to ease savings, investments and reduce financial friction. The App was launched to the public about a year ago with about three features which are zSave, zPlan and Fixed Income.

Measuring the performance and impact of Ziing in Nigeria’s investment space, one year after pits launch, Francis Ebuehi, Group Executive Sales and Marketing, Investment One Financial Services Limited, said the App has helped thousands of Nigerians (home and abroad) save and become more investment savvy.

“Within one year of launch, Ziing has had over 10,000 downloads on Android and IOS devices. Our plan for Ziing is to provide more investment opportunities and make the platform truly ‘amaziing’ for users“, he said.

Ebuehi added: “Today on Ziing, users can create target savings, make a fixed-income investment, trade Nigerian stocks, buy airtime and pay bills. Ziing is doing this by partnering with third parties to facilitate seamless experience on the platform. To commemorate this anniversary, we have re-launched the Ziing app with a new design interface for quick and easy navigation“.

The Ziing App, according to Ebuehi, is a complete solution package for all classes of investors available on the mobile app, USSD and web platforms

“Ziing is an App on your phone that essentially enables you to take control of your finances. It is your money buddy. It is an App that provides the user with an array of financial services ranging from timely investment information to identifying available investment opportunities,” Ebuehi explained.

A major difference between Ziing and other Apps so far introduced into the Nigerian financial space is its ability to address other financial needs apart from payment.

Ziing can be downloaded on an Android device here or here for an iOS device. The web app version can be accessed on this website.

Investment One Financial Services Limited, a one-stop-shop for investors, offers services in asset management, pension fund management, stockbroking and trust services among other financial services.

Sponsored Content