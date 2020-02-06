Connect with us

Promotions

One Year After, 'Ziing' App remains a Complete Solution Package for Proper Savings & Investment Opportunities

Promotions

Three Crowns Milk treated Winners of its 'MOTY' campaign to an All-Expense-Paid Trip to Dubai & it was Nothing but Fun 💃🏽

Promotions

Enjoy Bonuses & Lots of Cash when you register on the 'WAZOBET' Online Sports Betting Platform

Promotions

Admission is ongoing at Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls + Entrance Examination has been set for March 21st

Promotions Style

To Mark its 75th Anniversary, British Council celebrates the Nigerian Fashion Industry for Growth & Global Relevance

Promotions

UBA encourages Active Savings amongst Students & Corps Members with its Revamped 'NextGen' Lifestyle Account

Promotions

Union Bank stands to promote & inspire Women to live their Dreams with the Launch of their New Platform, 'Alpher'

Promotions

Suffering from Hair Loss, Bald Patches or a Receding Hairline? Get a FREE Hair Loss Voucher worth 25% off Courtesy of Vinci Hair Clinic

Events Promotions

Julie Jules hosts Fashion Enthusiasts to a Colorful Launch of its Luxury Bag in Lagos

Promotions

First Bank of Nigeria shows Great Interest & Commitment in the Growth of SMEs in Nigeria

Promotions

One Year After, ‘Ziing’ App remains a Complete Solution Package for Proper Savings & Investment Opportunities

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Barely one year after the ‘Ziing App’ investment App was launched by Investment One Financial Services Limited, one of the leading players in the Nigerian financial services industry; it has spurred the appetite of investors in both the capital and fixed income markets.

Investment One Financial Services, formerly GTB Asset Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, launched the investment application in Lagos, January last year.

Ziing is an app powered by Investment One to ease savings, investments and reduce financial friction. The App was launched to the public about a year ago with about three features which are zSave, zPlan and Fixed Income.

Measuring the performance and impact of Ziing in Nigeria’s investment space, one year after pits launch, Francis Ebuehi, Group Executive Sales and Marketing, Investment One Financial Services Limited, said the App has helped thousands of Nigerians (home and abroad) save and become more investment savvy.

Within one year of launch, Ziing has had over 10,000 downloads on Android and IOS devices. Our plan for Ziing is to provide more investment opportunities and make the platform truly ‘amaziing’ for users“, he said.

Ebuehi added: “Today on Ziing, users can create target savings, make a fixed-income investment, trade Nigerian stocks, buy airtime and pay bills. Ziing is doing this by partnering with third parties to facilitate seamless experience on the platform. To commemorate this anniversary, we have re-launched the Ziing app with a new design interface for quick and easy navigation“.

The Ziing App, according to Ebuehi, is a complete solution package for all classes of investors available on the mobile app, USSD and web platforms

Ziing is an App on your phone that essentially enables you to take control of your finances. It is your money buddy. It is an App that provides the user with an array of financial services ranging from timely investment information to identifying available investment opportunities,” Ebuehi explained.

A major difference between Ziing and other Apps so far introduced into the Nigerian financial space is its ability to address other financial needs apart from payment.

Ziing can be downloaded on an Android device here or here for an iOS device. The web app version can be accessed on this website.

Investment One Financial Services Limited, a one-stop-shop for investors, offers services in asset management, pension fund management, stockbroking and trust services among other financial services.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

1 Comment

  1. Omonie

    February 6, 2020 at 11:52 am

    I used Ziing to save for house rent and #Dettydecember. I have no regrets being a user.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Living In This World You Hate

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Ayishat Olanrewaju: What Do People Think About Your Brand?

6 Ways Nigerians Can Practice Good Social Etiquette

Tosin Faniro-Dada of Lagos Innovates is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php