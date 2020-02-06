Veuve Clicquot set to host the Crème de la Crème of Lagos to Stylish Opulence at Lagos Polo Club | February 8th – 16th

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

52 mins ago

 on

Veuve Clicquot will host the crème de la crème of Lagos to an afternoon of stylish opulence. With Veuve Clicquot champagne in hand, guests will enjoy the International Polo tournament from an exclusive viewing area at the home of Nigerian Polo – Lagos Polo Club.

Veuve Clicquot and the International Lagos Polo Tournament have achieved 7 years of successful partnership and this year will be no different. In this 8th year of the tradition, guests will enjoy an exciting luxury experience with Veuve Clicquot and delicious canapés inside the very trendy and exclusive Veuve Clicquot VIP Lounge and Rosé Garden.

Renowned for its glamorous and stylish soirees, Veuve Clicquot will once again showcase its audacity in the charming and most sought after event of the quarter. “We are delighted to offer this once in a year viewing experience to lovers of Veuve Clicquot. This unique lifestyle experience will be filled with style, polo and, of course, champagne.” – Elizabeth Oputa Manager Champagnes and Wines Portfolio, Moët Hennessy.

Date: Saturday, February 8th – Sunday, February 9th, 2020
Venue: Lagos Polo Club

Date: Saturday, February 15th – Sunday, February 16th, 2020
Venue: Lagos Polo Club

For Ticket bookings please visit this website

Ticket Available & Access

This year’s Veuve Clicquot Polo offers two unique viewing experiences.

  • Rose Garden (N25, 000 8th and 9th February/N30,000 15th and 16th) per person.
  • VIP Lounge (N10, 000 8th and 9th February/N12,000 15th and 16th) per person.

The Rose Garden ticket includes a variety of gourmet experiences, premium views of the match from an exclusive and beautiful garden setting with open lounge, shaded seating, amongst others. The equestrian-centred affair is one of the hands full of events sponsored by the premier Champagne house. Needless to say, it’s truly an exclusive event for the rich and famous.

