Teksight Edge Limited COO, Michael Abugo receives Global Recognition for Shaping & Contributing to Modern Day PR 👏🏾

The Top 50 Global Marketing and Advertising Leaders Award, organized by Prism Events Inc. recognizes and appreciates leading Marketing & Advertising professionals across the world. The celebrated experts are selected from a poll of tens of thousands professionals with an emphasis on their contribution to the ever-evolving field of marketing and advertising, their antecedents, shrewdness, flexibility and relevance to the future of the industry amongst other things.

This award is a part of the Marketing and Advertising Conference (MADCON), where people in the marketing and advertising industry get opportunities to connect and learn from a community of experts globally.

The Chief Operating Officer of Teksight Edge Limited, Michael Abugo, was one of the two awardees from Nigeria this year. Teksight Edge Limited is a leading PR and Digital Communications agency based in Lagos, Nigeria, with offices in Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda and UAE. With expertise in technology, data mining and perception management, Teksight Edge’s history of driving PERCEPTION using TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION and RESEARCH has seen the agency service several multinationals and gain a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading agency which deploys the use of technology to shape modern-day PR.

Speaking about the award, Teksight Edge’s CEO, Charles Edosomwan stated that: “Abugo is a great asset to this company and his contribution so far has been remarkable”. Edosomwan himself was recently recognized by Forbes Africa as a ‘30 Under 30′ key opinion leader driving the positive change and the advancement of Digital PR & Communications across the continent. Also a UNCTAD ambassador, he is one of the youngest yet most influential PR strategists in the world whose goal has always been to build Africa’s biggest content and technology ecosystem.

When asked about the award, Abugo said: “It is a privilege to be considered a recipient of this award and I believe this honour extends to my company.” His strength as a leader, a team player with good relationship management skills and entrepreneurial spirit amongst many others have helped him play his role well as a COO at Teksight Edge.

Abugo is a graduate of Scientific Management, majoring in Marketing from the University College of Arts & Science, Limassol-Cyprus. He also holds an MBA in Marketing from Lagos State University.

His professional career has seen him journey through the entire Integrated Marketing Communications terrain to include Brand Communications/Management, Brand Strategy and Brand Activation activities amongst others. He has attended related knowledge impacting courses/training programs both locally & internationally on Strategic Management and Effective Marketing/Relationship Management organized by APCON, IDMN & IBMN respectively, alongside a course in Finance for Non-Finance Managers by the prestigious Pan Atlantic University (LBS).

In the cause of acquiring hands-on experience, he has been part of the team that have managed some exciting local and multi-national brands in the Financial, Telecommunications, Health/Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, FMCG and the Automobile industry.

Abugo is a member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (APCON & NIPR). He holds the Fellowships of the Institutes of Direct Marketing of Nigeria and Brand Management of Nigeria. He is a Faculty at the African Marketing Business School (AMBS) a Marketing Business School established by the Institute of Director of Nigeria.

As Abugo aims to do more in his company and the PR/Marketing Communications world at large, he emphasizes that his immediate and long term goals for Teksight Edge would be to grow the company’s business portfolio through diversification into other relevant sectors of the economy like the Agricultural, Fintech, FMCGs, etc. These afore-stated sectors, from established

sources would be the drivers of the Nigerian and indeed the African Continent’s economy and the Human capacity available to the Agency would require constant need-based training, complemented by the application of updated and strategic technological tools, especially the use of Data to accomplish this set goals, thereby affecting the Agency’s financial base positively.

It is good to see Nigerians like Abugo making effort and getting global recognition. We hope that other professionals continue in this thread and in no time Nigeria would gain stance as one of the Leading Countries in the world.

