Register to find out how to become a Permanent Resident in Germany at the Apt Insights Consulting Workshop| April 4th
A German EU Blue Card is a residence permit issued to third-country nationals for the purpose of highly qualified employment in Germany or another EU country. It is issued with a validity of up to 4 years. The EU Blue Card can lead to a permanent settlement permit if the applicant holds a position of employment for at least 33 months.
At Apt Insights Consulting GMBH, we handle the end to end process of getting your resident permit. This involves:
- Company Formation
- Job/Employment Contract
- Business License & Tax number Application
- Apartment rental
- Health Insurance
- Residence permit application
- Registration with local authorities in Germany
- Bank Account
- Relocation Services
We will be hosting our German-based partners in Nigeria who will further expatiate on our residence support services. Click here to register and visit our Instagram page for more details.
Date: Saturday, April 4th, 2020.
The workshop is FREE but applications will be screened.
