Register to find out how to become a Permanent Resident in Germany at the Apt Insights Consulting Workshop| April 4th

A German EU Blue Card is a residence permit issued to third-country nationals for the purpose of highly qualified employment in Germany or another EU country. It is issued with a validity of up to 4 years. The EU Blue Card can lead to a permanent settlement permit if the applicant holds a position of employment for at least 33 months.

At Apt Insights Consulting GMBH, we handle the end to end process of getting your resident permit. This involves:

Company Formation

Job/Employment Contract

Business License & Tax number Application

Apartment rental

Health Insurance

Residence permit application

Registration with local authorities in Germany

Bank Account

Relocation Services

We will be hosting our German-based partners in Nigeria who will further expatiate on our residence support services. Click here to register and visit our Instagram page for more details.

Date: Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

The workshop is FREE but applications will be screened.

