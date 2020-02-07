Register to find out how to become a Permanent Resident in Germany at the Apt Insights Consulting Workshop| April 4th

Connect with us

A German EU Blue Card is a residence permit issued to third-country nationals for the purpose of highly qualified employment in Germany or another EU country. It is issued with a validity of up to 4 years. The EU Blue Card can lead to a permanent settlement permit if the applicant holds a position of employment for at least 33 months.

At Apt Insights Consulting GMBH, we handle the end to end process of getting your resident permit. This involves:

  • Company Formation
  • Job/Employment Contract
  • Business License & Tax number Application
  • Apartment rental
  • Health Insurance
  • Residence permit application
  • Registration with local authorities in Germany
  • Bank Account
  • Relocation Services

We will be hosting our German-based partners in Nigeria who will further expatiate on our residence support services. Click here to register and visit our Instagram page for more details.

Date: Saturday, April 4th, 2020.

The workshop is FREE but applications will be screened.

Sponsored Content

