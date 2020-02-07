Genevieve Nnaji was a Star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood was full of star power, with all our faves, from Yvonne Orji to Billy Potter and Kerry Washington attending.
Also at the event was Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji, looking beautiful in a simple gown on the red carpet.
Check out photos of her from the event:
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
