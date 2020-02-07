Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Nollywood

Genevieve Nnaji was a Star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Events Movies & TV

Essence Black Women in Hollywood was a Celebration of Excellence | Check Out the Honorees

Events Scoop

Check Out Nike's Official Unveiling of the New Super Eagles Kit with Drake & Virgil Abloh

Events

Denrele Edun, Idia Aisien, Timini were spotted at the 'Birds of Prey' Premiere & they came prepared 👍🏾

Events Promotions

Register to find out how to become a Permanent Resident in Germany at the Apt Insights Consulting Workshop| April 4th

Events

We've got deets from the Annual HVSCARES 'Friends of Africa' Charity Dinner & you'll Love it

Career Events

Social Media Week Lagos: Sisi Yemmie, Amin S.K. Ameen, Niyi Ademoroti can't Wait to Join You at Our "Creating Stories that Connect with Your Community" Masterclass

Career Events

Social Media Week Lagos: Make it a Date with Adesola Ade-Unuigbe, Joey Akan, Do2dtun, Jola Ayeye at BellaNaija's Special Panel Session

Events

Catch All The Show-Stopping Moments from Moët & Chandon's #ANightWithTheStars

Events

#TheValentinesLoveFest: 8 Sweet Packages to completely Wow Your Lover courtesy of Ebonylife Place

Events

Genevieve Nnaji was a Star at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

BellaNaija.com

Published

27 mins ago

 on

The Essence Black Women in Hollywood was full of star power, with all our faves, from Yvonne Orji to Billy Potter and Kerry Washington attending.

Also at the event was Nollywood star Genevieve Nnaji, looking beautiful in a simple gown on the red carpet.

Check out photos of her from the event:

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 06: Genevieve Nnaji attends the 2020 13th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Nneamaka Onochie: Madam KoiKoi & Other Horror Stories

Mike Hunder: How To Figure Out Your Online Coaching Model

Temi Olajide: How to Help Your Children Through Difficult Situations

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Living In This World You Hate

Tale Alimi: 5 Creative Tools That Can Transform Your Business

Advertisement
css.php