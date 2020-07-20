Charles Edosomwan of Teksight Edge PR is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

For our #BellaNaijaMCM feature this week, we shine the spotlight on Charles Edosomwan, the Chief Strategist at Teksight Edge PR an integrated PR and digital communications agency based in Lagos, Nigeria.

Charles, a Computer Engineering graduate from Covenant University, Nigeria with diplomas in digital marketing and public relations, decided to put his knowledge and skills into starting a public relations business – Teksight Edge PR with the aim of “creating experiences that inspire emotion and deliver results on every level”.

Charles cut his in digital communications and branding while working for a number of companies in the industry between 2011 and 2014, before founding Teksight Edge.

Since then, the company has grown in leaps and bounds, operating in Ghana, Kenya and Rwanda providing public relations, reputation management, social media marketing, media relations, and event management services.

In 2017, the Kenyan Teksight team won the USAID Kenya Electoral Assistant Program and built a digital platform to support the judicial process for the election.

Last year, he founded another company called Askifa.ng, a news brand aimed at helping people understand technology better. Through Askifa.ng, Charles organises a monthly Spoken Word Hangout – Demystifying Technology – with the aim of building a community of the finest Spoken Word artists around Nigeria who will deal with key social issues that have been left in the dark, because of community bias and restrictions.

We celebrate Charles for putting his knowledge and skills to great use and we’re rooting for him!