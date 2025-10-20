Martell’s Swift Diaries Reveals What Makes Timini Egbuson a Swift One

“I started off in sales and marketing for an e-commerce firm. I was supposed to play it safe. Stable job, good life. But I wanted more, so I quit my job and changed my story.” – Timini Egbuson, Swift Diaries

Timini Egbuson is an award-winning actor, producer and filmmaker. He steps into a new role as one of Martell’s Swift Ones, where his audacity and reinvention take centre stage.

As the name suggests, Martell’s Swift Diaries is a peak into his private journal. In its first episode, Timini lets us in on raw, personal stories that reveal what it took to become the star that he is today.

The new series peels back the curtains and reveals things we never knew, such as Timini’s career didn’t begin on set, but in sales and marketing. This is an inspiring revelation that makes one wonder how he could switch from the stable corporate life of sales and marketing to the dynamic world of Nollywood. That daring reinvention and the audacity it took for Timini to follow through is exactly what we uncover in the first episode of The Swift Diaries

What makes Timini a Swift One?

In the first episode of Swift Diaries, Timini reveals that before Nollywood knew him as Timini the actor, he was Dakore’s younger brother, juggling a sales and marketing executive job at an e-commerce firm alongside a side job as his sister’s part-time PA. His career was respectable and stable. The kind of career parents brag about. He excelled at his job, pulling in customers while marketing with ease.

However, stability wasn’t enough. Timini had an undeniable passion for acting and bet on himself. He quit his job without a safety net and chose uncertainty over comfort.

“If you don’t take risks, you’re not living. You’re just existing. What’s the fun in that?” he reflects in the episode.

That defining moment, the audacious decision to walk away from certainty to chase his dream, is exactly what makes him one of Martell’s Swift Ones. The Swift Ones are those who are bold enough to walk away from their comfort zone and step into the unknown, carving out new paths to reinvent themselves. Timini embodies that spirit.

Proving Himself in Nollywood

The road after his bold move wasn’t smooth at first. Timini spoke candidly about the countless auditions, the “waka pass” roles, and the biting sting of rejection. Whenever he landed an opportunity, people would whisper that it was because of his sister’s fame.

“What people don’t see are the rejections and the nights I wondered if I’d just set myself up for failure.” – Timini Egbuson, Swift Diaries

Timini knew he had to prove his talent and he did with his lead role as Dare in Elevator Baby. This was the performance that silenced the doubters, earned him an AMVCA award, and proved his undeniable talent, range and presence that could no longer be hidden.

He was Timini Egbuson, a force of his own.

Timini has been on a mission to do more and be more. Now he’s stepping behind the camera and producing his own films like the hit romantic drama, Reel Love, which went viral and was a box office hit.

“Nollywood isn’t done evolving, and neither am I. I’ve barely scratched the surface of the stories I have to tell,” he says.

This is what being a Swift One is all about: redefining the rules and leaving a legacy behind for others to follow. This is what Timini Egbuson embodies.

What Swift Diaries Really Shows Us

Timini’s journey is just one chapter of Martell’s Swift Diaries, which also features Chef Eros, Young Jonn, and Tubo, each a risk-taker rewriting the rules in their industries. This is the heart of Martell’s campaign: celebrating Nigerians who don’t just walk a path, but create their own.

Swift Diaries reminds us that legacy isn’t handed down. It’s earned — one bold move at a time.

Swift Diaries reminds us that legacy isn't handed down. It's earned — one bold move at a time.

Timini's Swift Diaries episode is part of a series that also features Chef Eros, Young Jonn, and Tubo, each a risk-taker rewriting the rules in their industries.

#MartellSwiftOnes and #BeTheStandoutSwift.About Martell.

