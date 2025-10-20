Connect with us

Osas Ighodaro & Uzor Arukwe Heat Up the "Colours of Fire" Teaser from Niyi Akinmolayan | Watch

The teaser for Colours of Fire sets up a thrilling love story filled with passion, rivalry, and a prophecy that could change everything.
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This December, expect some colour, passion and a bit of chaos on the big screen as Niyi Akinmolayan returns with “Colours of Fire.” The newly released teaser gives us a glimpse into a story where love and rivalry collide, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the season’s most captivating cinematic releases.

Set to hit cinemas nationwide on December 24th, the film is distributed by FilmOne Entertainment and co-produced by FilmOne Studios and Anthill Studios. It stars a stellar cast — Osas Ighodaro, Uzor Arukwe, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Branch, Gabriel Afolayan, and Ibrahim Chatta — each bringing their unique flair to this emotionally charged holiday feature.

“Colours of Fire” follows the story of two rivals whose unexpected romance sparks a chain of events that threatens to upend an entire empire. What begins as tension quickly becomes a test of love, sacrifice, and destiny.

Speaking about the project, Akinmolayan shared that the film represents a special moment in his creative journey. “I wanted to create a film that felt like home but looked like the world,” he said. “A story that captures our essence — bold, colourful, and unapologetically Nigerian.”

Watch the teaser below

