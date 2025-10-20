How Nigerians Are Remembering #EndSARS | Five Years On

Would forever remain in our hearts — 20th of October.

Today, we remember.

Not just a date, but a moment in history that awakened a generation.

Exactly 5 years ago, but we will never forget.

It’s been five years since the #EndSARS protests — a moment that changed Nigeria’s social and political landscape forever. What began as a call to end police brutality quickly became something bigger: a movement for justice, accountability, and dignity. Young Nigerians filled the streets, online and offline, united by hope and heartbreak, demanding a country that values every life.

For many, 20th October 2020 stands not as a date, but as a memory that lives deeply within us—of voices that rose for freedom, of courage that refused to be silenced, and of lives lost too soon. Some families still search for answers, for loved ones who never returned home. Others carry the weight of survival, of grief, and of unfinished conversations about justice.

Five years later, Nigerians are once again remembering — with pain, pride, and reflection. On social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), people are sharing messages, photos, and tributes that remind us that the fight for justice didn’t end that night.

See how Nigerians are remembering the #EndSARS protests, five years on

Five years later, no accountability. We will not forget 20-10-2020 💔#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/MTxzPfNRH4 — Peter Obi Grassroots Mobilization. (@PO_GrassRootM) October 20, 2025

5 years ago today the Nigerian State decided to kill its own#EndSARS — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 20, 2025

Five years on today, may the souls of the fallen continue to rest in peace. 🕊️ #EndSARS pic.twitter.com/d6J4DkrTB5 — Elvis Tunde (@Tunnykvng) October 20, 2025

20.10.2020

5 years ago today we lost so many fellow Nigerians who were asking for a safer nation, where our own police/army aren’t the ones harassing & killing us. It may not 100% look like it now, but I pray that one day their sacrifices will yield a safer Nigeria. #ENDSARS pic.twitter.com/nMy9i67W4q — Dr Elizabeth Olowokandi ✨ (@DrETKandi) October 20, 2025

Today, we are sadly reminded of the brutal legacy left behind by the past administration. An administration that murdered her own youth for simply demanding justice. We will never forget. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace… — Bros Iwi (@TooSiQ) October 20, 2025

“Where are their friends? Where are their families?” Another year to remind you that, er, “nobody died at Lekki tollgate during #EndSARS“.☹️ PORTRAITS OF BLOOD (II): Names, Photos, Videos… How Lekki #EndSARS Protesters Were Massacred https://t.co/3fqaJBxBem — ‘Fisayo Soyombo (@fisayosoyombo) October 20, 2025

20th of October, 2020. A day of infamy, when the Nigerian armed forces (who are sworn to protect Nigerian lives) turned their weapons on young Nigerians who were asking for an end to the exact same police brutality. #EndSARS May we never forget. — Tola (@adetolaov) October 20, 2025

5 years today since Nigeria Government opened fire at its citizens for protesting against SARS and bad governance.

20/10/20, we will never forget.🕊️🕊️ — FEYISAYO❤️ (@Feyisparkles) October 20, 2025

A time when the streets of Nigeria echoed with one voice: “Enough is enough.”#EndSARS was not just a protest.

It was pain turned into purpose.

It was a cry for justice from… pic.twitter.com/7aU1xSB67W — Lady_Victoria (@LadyVictoria21) October 20, 2025

