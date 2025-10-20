Connect with us

How Nigerians Are Remembering #EndSARS | Five Years On

It’s been five years since the End SARS protests, but Nigerians haven’t forgotten.

Would forever remain in our hearts — 20th of October.
Today, we remember.
Not just a date, but a moment in history that awakened a generation.
Exactly 5 years ago, but we will never forget.

It’s been five years since the #EndSARS protests — a moment that changed Nigeria’s social and political landscape forever. What began as a call to end police brutality quickly became something bigger: a movement for justice, accountability, and dignity. Young Nigerians filled the streets, online and offline, united by hope and heartbreak, demanding a country that values every life.

For many, 20th October 2020 stands not as a date, but as a memory that lives deeply within us—of voices that rose for freedom, of courage that refused to be silenced, and of lives lost too soon. Some families still search for answers, for loved ones who never returned home. Others carry the weight of survival, of grief, and of unfinished conversations about justice.

Five years later, Nigerians are once again remembering — with pain, pride, and reflection. On social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), people are sharing messages, photos, and tributes that remind us that the fight for justice didn’t end that night.

See how Nigerians are remembering the #EndSARS protests, five years on

 

