The Ultimate Detty December Guide for IJGBs

Welcome back, dear diasporians! We see you stepping off that plane with your fresh trainers, updated accent, and immediate complaints about the heat. “Oh my days, how do you people survive this weather?” you ask, fanning yourself dramatically whilst conveniently forgetting you’re escaping winter.

But we’re not here to judge — after all, we’re counting on all those chocolates and treats you’ve brought along.

Now that you’ve made the obligatory rounds with relatives (yes, Aunty Ngozi has already asked about your marital status), it’s time to fully dive into Detty December. Here’s your guide to making the most of your time back home

Beach Vibes and Coastal Escapes

Lagos knows how to do beaches, and December is peak season. Head to Elegushi Beach or La Campagne Tropicanafor day parties that stretch into the evening. If you want a more curated experience, Landmark Beach Resort offers water sports, live music, and plenty of photo opportunities to keep your Instagram fed for months.

For a quieter escape within the city, Takwa Bay provides a serene beach setting, while Lekki Leisure Lake combines beach vibes with boat rides and jet skiing. Pack your suncream (yes, you’ll need it despite your melanin), gather your crew, and get ready for sun, sea, and great vibes.

The Concert Circuit

Detty December wouldn’t be complete without the concert lineup. From Afrobeats mega-shows to intimate live sessions, there’s something happening almost every night. Keep an eye on Flytime Music Festival, Rhythm Unplugged, and the various club concerts happening across Victoria Island and Lekki.

The big names usually announce their December shows early, so follow your favourite artists and event pages. Whether you’re vibing to Burna Boy, Wizkid, or Asake, these concerts are where the real energy lives. Pro tip: buy your tickets early because they sell out faster than you can say “I just got back.”

Food Tours and Culinary Adventures

You’ve been away from proper jollof for too long, haven’t you? Time to reacquaint yourself with Lagos’ food scene, which has evolved beautifully. Start with the classics—find the best suya spots, sample proper pounded yam at a proper restaurant, and rediscover small chops at parties.

But also explore the new wave. Lagos now has rooftop restaurants, fusion cuisine spots, and cafés that wouldn’t look out of place in London or New York. Try brunch at NOK by Alara, dinner at Nok by Alara, or cocktails at Crossroads. For the adventurous, book a food tour that takes you through local markets and hidden culinary gems.

The Party Scene

Right, let’s talk about what you really came for. December in Lagos means parties — pool parties, boat cruises, rooftop sessions, club nights and house parties that always seem to feature DJs worth showing up for. Club Quilox and DNA are two of the city’s most popular spots for classic club nights, known for late‑night music and packed dance floors.

For something more relaxed, Lagos also offers various day parties at private beaches and lounges, alongside boat cruise events where good music, great company and cool breezes on the water set the tone for unforgettable nights.

Check event platforms like Nairabox and Tush Magazine, and follow local party promoters on social media for the latest updates — planning ahead helps, as the best parties often have guest lists or limited capacity. We’ve also put together a curated list of events happening this December to help you make the most of your Detty December.

Cultural Experiences

Between all the partying, take time to reconnect with Nigerian culture. Visit Nike Art Gallery to see stunning local artwork, explore the Lekki Conservation Centre for a peaceful nature walk (that canopy walkway is worth it), or check out Terra Kulture for plays, exhibitions, and cultural performances.

Freedom Park in central Lagos often hosts live music and art events, whilst the New Afrika Shrine keeps Fela’s legacy alive with regular Thursday night shows. These spots remind you why Nigerian culture is influential worldwide.

Shopping and Markets

Your UK wardrobe needs updating with proper African prints, doesn’t it? Head to Balogun Market for fabrics and bargaining practice, or visit high-end boutiques in Lekki and Victoria Island for contemporary African fashion. Alara Concept Store showcases luxury African designers, whilst smaller markets offer unique finds you won’t get anywhere else.

Don’t forget to stock up on things you can only get back home. Proper shea butter, African black soap, and whatever other essentials you’ve been missing abroad.

Day Trips and Weekend Getaways

If you have time, explore beyond the usual Lagos hotspots. Within Lagos, Badagry offers historical sites and beaches, while Ilashe Beach is perfect for an overnight escape. For cultural and scenic experiences just a short drive away, head to Abeokuta to climb Olumo Rock and explore traditional markets, or visit the Ado Awaye Mountains and Suspended Lakes for breathtaking views. Nature lovers can also enjoy the IITA Forest Reserve or other nearby reserves for a refreshing day trip.

Reconnecting with Friends

Some of the best Detty December moments happen spontaneously. Link up with your old secondary school crew, university friends, or neighbourhood people. Organise hangouts at lounges, plan group outings, or simply gather at someone’s house for catching up sessions that inevitably turn into impromptu parties.

These reunions are golden. You’ll laugh about old times, update each other on life abroad and back home, and remember why these friendships matter.

Practical Survival Tips

Before you dive headfirst into Detty December, here are some essentials:

Cash is King : Many places still prefer cash, so keep Naira on you. Mobile transfers work brilliantly, but cash backup never hurts.

: Many places still prefer cash, so keep Naira on you. Mobile transfers work brilliantly, but cash backup never hurts. Pace Yourself : Detty December is a marathon, not a sprint. You have the whole month, don’t burn out by 15th December.

: Detty December is a marathon, not a sprint. You have the whole month, don’t burn out by 15th December. Stay Hydrated : Between the heat, the parties, and the fizzy drinks, your body needs water. Lots of it.

: Between the heat, the parties, and the fizzy drinks, your body needs water. Lots of it. Transport Plans : Have reliable transport sorted. Whether it’s Uber, Bolt, or a trusted driver, don’t get stranded at 3am.

: Have reliable transport sorted. Whether it’s Uber, Bolt, or a trusted driver, don’t get stranded at 3am. Phone Charge : Nothing kills the vibe like a dead phone. Carry a power bank everywhere.

: Nothing kills the vibe like a dead phone. Carry a power bank everywhere. Respect Your Limits: Everyone’s tolerance is different. Know yours and don’t feel pressured to keep up with people who never left.

Beyond the parties and Instagram moments, Detty December is about coming home. It’s about the chaos you complain about but secretly missed, the familiarities that ground you, and the reminder that no matter where you go, Lagos has a way of pulling you back.

So yes, complain about the heat whilst we pretend not to notice you’re loving every minute. Throw in your updated accent whilst sampling street food. Take a thousand photos at every location. We’ll tease you, but we’re genuinely happy you’re home.

Now go forth and make the most of your Detty December. The city is waiting, the parties are calling, and those chocolates you brought better be the good quality ones.