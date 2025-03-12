Dr Kells Tells His Story Through Debut Album “Son of Grace”

Afrobeats artist Dr Kells has released his debut album “Son of Grace.” Sponsored by VOLKOV LLC, the album reflects resilience, faith, and personal growth.

Dr Kells pours emotions like pain, joy, and love into the project, bringing his experiences to life through the music. With tracks like “Eledumare,” “Zombie,” and “Jogodo,” he explores gratitude, love, and life before and after surgery. From upbeat bangers to slower, reflective moments, ‘Son of Grace’ takes listeners on a journey.

Listen to “Son of Grace” below.