Yenwade Jinadu: The Job Interview That Changed My Perspective on Job Hunting

It was a hot, sunny afternoon, and the streets were alive with the usual noise of bus conductors shouting for passengers. I walked briskly, clutching my bag, trying to catch a bus to Lekki for an interview I was excited and nervous about. Six months had passed since my NYSC ended, and despite my efforts, I was still unemployed.

Before completing my service year, I had sent out over 50 job applications and attended at least three interviews. With all the preparation and books I had read, I never imagined I’d still be searching for a job months after my Passing Out Parade. Surely, I thought, I’d be stepping into the “favour market,” right?

I managed to catch the bus just in time, arriving at the venue with enough sweat to show the hustle it took to get there. Thankfully, the cold air conditioning in the reception area did a great job cooling me down and drying my stress-soaked face, giving me a moment to fix my already melting brown foundation.

I told myself, I’m ready for this interview! But deep down, I was nervous. This wasn’t just another interview, it was my last straw. After enduring months of rejection emails, I convinced myself that this had to be the one. December must not pass me by, I thought.

Yet, the doubt lingered: Would I be good enough for these people, or had they already decided on someone else? Would my nerves betray me? Would I come across as desperate and turn them off? So many fears clouded my mind.

Fast forward to today, almost 10 years later, I’ve come full circle as an HR leader and Certified Career Coach. I now see how much our mindset plays a critical role in shaping the outcomes of our job search journeys. Looking back, I recognise how my mindset influenced my actions, and I’ve learned that the right mindset can position you for success, while the wrong one can hinder your progress entirely.

I realised there are two key mindsets that job seekers need to adopt.

The Employer Needs You as Much as You Need Them

Now that I think about it, I’ve realised I placed too much pressure on myself during interviews. As someone who hires people, I understand just how much recruiters and hiring managers also hope to find the right candidate. For them, success means filling the role with someone who can truly deliver value.

What I needed back then was to approach interviews with confidence, knowing that I could be the answer to the recruiter’s problem. Instead of seeing it as a one-sided opportunity where I desperately needed it, I should have viewed it as a mutual exchange of value.

If you’re heading into an interview, remind yourself: I bring unique value to the table, and the right employer will see it. A confident mindset can help you present yourself authentically and leave a lasting impression.

How can you adopt this mindset? Reframe rejection. Instead of seeing it as a failure, consider it a redirection. Perhaps that wasn’t the right role for you and know that with every “no,” you’re getting closer to a “yes.”

Embrace a Growth Mindset

With every interview, I gained experience. Even when I sensed the interview didn’t go well, I tried to learn from it. I began asking interviewers for feedback, not about whether I got the job, but about how I could improve. Many were kind enough to offer advice, which I used to refine my strategy and upskill myself.

Adopting a growth mindset means seeing every interaction as a learning opportunity. It’s about asking questions, seeking constructive feedback, and taking deliberate steps to improve. Don’t hesitate to seek support from peers, mentors, or seniors in your field; they can provide insights to help you navigate your job search more effectively. Looking back, I’m grateful for those challenging experiences because they’ve shaped who I am today. They’ve fueled my passion for supporting others on their career journeys and sharing insights to help them succeed.

