From Nairobi to Zanzibar: Victor Kiarie Is Redefining African Architecture with AI

Nairobi’s skyline is a striking mix of gleaming skyscrapers and modest concrete buildings that echo the architecture of other cities in Africa like Lusaka. However, for 30-year-old architect and tech enthusiast, Victor Kiarie, the future of architecture has to be more than just glass, steel, or concrete.

“My problem with these buildings is… they could really be built anywhere. They fail to be regional in that they make no attempt to balance global modernism with local culture, context, identity or climate,” he explained in an interview with bird story agency. “This concept is known as Critical Regionalism,” Kiarie added.

Critical Regionalism, according to Commercial Architecture Magazine, is an architectural theory that emphasises the integration of local culture, context, and environment into building design to create meaningful and regionally distinctive architecture.

To counter the “soulless” building model, Kiarie is developing an innovative tool designed for architects, builders, and developers to create structures that are in harmony with their environment.

“The inspiration for the tool came from a talk we received at the University of Nairobi in 2018, while I was still a student there. It was a presentation by the Chief of the Urban Energy Unit at the UN-Habitat, Vincent Kitio. After the talk, we received a pamphlet containing the ‘Charter for Sustainable Building, Neighbourhood Design, and Urban Mobility in Tropical Countries,'” Kiarie explained.

“This essentially provided strategies to consider when designing and constructing green buildings in the Tropics… That pamphlet is the direct inspiration… Once I started learning about Artificial Intelligence, it just clicked that AI could supercharge green buildings,” he added.

Dubbed Dirah AI —’compass’ in Swahili — the tool uses artificial intelligence to analyse location-specific elements like climate, geography, and accessible materials to offer environmentally friendly design choices. Dirah AI tailors its recommendations to improve sustainability and lessen environmental impact, whether it’s increasing natural ventilation in Nairobi’s hot climate or incorporating rainwater harvesting systems in drought-prone areas.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), buildings account for 38% of global carbon emissions, emphasising the need for sustainable architecture. Recognising the need for a shift, projections suggest the global green building materials industry will reach US$364 billion by 2027, demonstrating the economic potential of sustainable design.

With Africa’s population expected to grow by 1.3 billion by 2050, and its urban population projected to double within the same timeframe, according to the African Union, long-term urban planning has become essential, highlighting the role of solutions like Dirah AI.

However, Dirah AI might never have come into existence if Kiarie hadn’t discovered his passion for sustainable and cultural relevant building design while attending architecture school.

“I did dream of becoming an architect and fell more in love with it in school, but when I got into architecture school, I also realised my passion for new technologies and African culture,” he said.

His final thesis was an investigation into how African cultures could be expressed in buildings through computational design, a technology-driven method that combines cultural and climatic sustainability.

After graduating from the University of Nairobi, Kiarie proceeded to study the interface of technology and design.

“When AI tools became more accessible, I identified a gap in my thesis work—a potential for AI to enhance architectural designs by incorporating culture and climate more effectively,” he said.

This realisation launched him on a course that would transform his career.

The turning point came when Kiarie competed in a Google Gemini AI API competition. During this time, he created a system that incorporated AI into architectural design.

“This marked a turning point for me,” he said.

Using resources from the Microsoft for Startups Founders programs, he brought his vision to reality by refining the tool’s concepts.

By September 2024, Kiarie had created a prototype of Dirah AI, which sparked interest from the construction industry. Within weeks, he was invited to speak at a Continuous Professional Development (CPD) session for architects by the Board of Registration of Architects and Quantity Surveyors in Kenya (BORAQS).

“The reception was incredibly positive, fueling my determination to continue,” Kiarie recalled.

This validation not only strengthened his conviction in the initiative but also emphasized the importance of such innovations in Africa’s fast-changing cities.

Kevin Gitari, an architect who has incorporated Dirah AI into his workflow, attests to its effectiveness.

“What we need as architects is to design buildings in the context that they are in. Dirah AI provides data and insights specific to the project’s environment,” he explained.

Gitari shared his experience working on a project in Zanzibar, where the tool provided climate-specific data and designs that were highly valuable.

“It’s a tool I’m considering permanently incorporating into my workflow,” he added.

Kiarie is currently working to revamp the AI in a 120-day challenge campaign on social media where he updates his followers on the progress.

As he shared, his broader plan is to redefine architecture in Africa by breaking prejudices and constructing narratives, not just making useful spaces.

“Beyond architecture, my vision expanded to challenge stereotypes about Africa. For instance, imagine iconic buildings like the White House of Machakos County, reimagined with African aesthetics and sustainability at the forefront,” he said.

“My mission is to help shape this narrative and show the world Africa’s potential through architecture and technology.”

As he expands Dirah AI, Kiarie is not just aiming to improve homes but also preparing for a future in which African towns are global emblems of creativity and cultural pride.

“My general philosophy for life is changing the narrative for Africa, and I would love that to be the narrative, we are not a continent of poor people, beggars, but a vibrant, young, innovative continent motivated to solve our own problems. We have an identity that is just as important as any other identity,” he concluded.

Story Credit: Velma Pamela for Bird Story Agency