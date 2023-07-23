Connect with us

#BBNaijaAllStars: Here's Your Closer Take At Mercy Eke's Jaw-Dropping Opening Night's Look | WATCH

How Oprah Winfrey Spent 2 Days In Marrakech, Morocco | WATCH

Watch the Latest Episode of “Visa On Arrival” on BN TV

Ify Mogekwu Joins Fisayo Fosudo on “The Leaderboard”

BN Sweet Spot: This Real-Life Barbie Is Shaking Up The Gram | WATCH

Sabrina Elba Talks Dating, Philanthropy, Marriage & Purposeful Work On 'The Break' | WATCH

Check Out This Bougie Wedding Guest Style Inspiration From Veekee James | WATCH

You Need to Try Kiki Foodies' Healthy & Refreshing Zobo Recipe this Weekend

DMW Singer Liya talks about Her Music Journey & Meeting Davido on 'EchooRoom'

Watch: Dads share their Labour and Delivery Stories in Episode 5 of “Dads Unplugged"

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Queen of highlights is back to our screens with that big sweet energy and we are loving every bit of it. Stepping onto the stage in a fully embellished halter-neck petite dress, the 4th season winner of the biggest show on the African continent made a show-stopping entrance taking up remarkable space with her feathered wings and headgear.

Mercy Eke a.k.a Lamborghini Mercy is the first female winner of a Big Brother Naija season and she is renowned for her edgy and chic fashion sense in and out of the show. The internet has agog with commentaries on her BBN All-Stars opening night’s look.

Mercy paired her carnival-themed outfit with the perfect embellished strappy sandals and trendy latte makeup. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Swipe for more stills:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mercy Eke 🛡 (@official_mercyeke)

Credits:

Muse: @official_mercyeke

Styling: @styled_by_maklinscout

Photography: @felixcrown

Videography: @visuals.by.okarts

