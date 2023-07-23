BBNaijaAllStars: Here’s Your Closer Take At Mercy Eke’s Jaw-Dropping Opening Night’s Look | WATCH

The Queen of highlights is back to our screens with that big sweet energy and we are loving every bit of it. Stepping onto the stage in a fully embellished halter-neck petite dress, the 4th season winner of the biggest show on the African continent made a show-stopping entrance taking up remarkable space with her feathered wings and headgear.

Mercy Eke a.k.a Lamborghini Mercy is the first female winner of a Big Brother Naija season and she is renowned for her edgy and chic fashion sense in and out of the show. The internet has agog with commentaries on her BBN All-Stars opening night’s look.

Mercy paired her carnival-themed outfit with the perfect embellished strappy sandals and trendy latte makeup. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Credits:

Muse: @official_mercyeke

Styling: @styled_by_maklinscout

Photography: @felixcrown

Videography: @visuals.by.okarts

