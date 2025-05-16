The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Just Got More Exciting with Tyla as Host

Tyla is breaking boundaries again, this time as the first African to host the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The ceremony will take place on 21 June at the famous Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2, CMT, and Nickelodeon channels worldwide.

The Kids’ Choice Awards celebrate fan favourites from movies, TV, music, sports and more. Alongside hosting, Tyla is also up for two awards, Favourite Global Music Star and Favourite Music Collaboration for her hit “Show Me Love” with WizTheMc and the duo bees and honey.

Leading the nominations this year are Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, each with four nods. Following them are Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Selena Gomez and Jelly Roll, all with three. First-time nominees include Cynthia Erivo, Shaboozey and Doechii.