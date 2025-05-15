STER and German Embassy Lead a National Call for Women in Power

In a concerted effort to promote systemic change, the Stand To End Rape Initiative (STER), partnering with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Nigeria, convened a distinguished group of some of Nigeria’s most influential figures in Abuja on April 30th, 2025. The overarching aim of this gathering was to generate significant support for a truly inclusive democracy—a system where women are not relegated to the sidelines but are actively engaged at the decision-making table, a crucial step towards gender equality being advocated for throughout Nigeria.

Held at the Envoy Hotel, the High-Level Stakeholder Engagement on the Special Seats Bill brought together lawmakers, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations, media personalities, and development partners — all united around a simple truth:

Democracy without women isn’t democracy.

Nigeria’s political numbers paint a sobering picture

Only 2.7% of Senate seats and 4.7% of House of Representatives seats are currently occupied by women. In 15 states, there is not a single woman in the legislature.

This underrepresentation impacts national policy on everything from girls’ education to maternal health, and it’s one of the many reasons STER has taken a stand.

Backed by the German Embassy, the Amplifying Women’s Political Participation in Nigeria for the 2027 Elections project seeks to secure the passage of the Special Seats Bill (HB 1349) — legislation that would reserve seats for women across Nigeria’s National Assembly and state legislatures for at least three electoral cycles.

The day was filled with powerful speeches, technical sessions that explored critical dimensions of the issue, including legislative pathways, the impact of traditional and religious structures, and the role of civil society and data-driven advocacy.

In her remarks, Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, Executive Director of STER, said:

“Representation is not a favour to women—it is a right. We cannot build a truly democratic Nigeria without women at the table, shaping the future.”

Similarly, German Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency Annett Günther, reiterated Germany’s support for gender-inclusive governance:

“We know from experience, both from our own journey and international best practices, that societies function better when they harness the talents and perspectives of all their citizens, men and women alike. Strengthening women in governance is not the right thing to do; it is the smart thing to do.”

Other speakers included Hon. Jeremiah Umaru, Deputy Chair of the House Committee on Public Accounts, Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle, Chairman of IPAC, and leading gender advocates like Professor Magdalene Dura, Dr. Sam Oguche, and Brenda Anugwom.

The event concluded on a hopeful note as the legislators present publicly committed to championing the Special Seats Bill in the coming legislative sessions. Their promises represent a pivotal step forward for women’s political empowerment in Nigeria. STER will continue to mobilise public support and work closely with stakeholders to turn these words into action and deliver historic change ahead of the 2027 elections.

The event followed months of grassroots mobilisation by STER, including:

Townhall meetings and radio jingles across 6 states

Coalition building & policy dialogues

Advocacy visits, Senate engagements, and public petitions

A forthcoming documentary spotlighting women legislators

A growing petition with over 1,000 signatures and counting

Now, STER is urging every Nigerian to take action.

Two minutes of your time could help change the course of this country’s political future.

Make your support count by signing the petition. You can do so by clicking on either of these links: Sign here or Sign here

Stand to End Rape Initiative (STER) is a leading non-profit organisation founded in 2014. For over 10 years, STER has employed innovative interventions to advance gender equality and prevent and respond to Sexual and Gender-based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria. STER is committed to building a society where all individuals, particularly women and girls, can fully participate in political, social, and economic life without discrimination or violence.

Focused on advancing gender equality (SDG 5), STER works to create a safer, more just society for women and girls by providing support services, advocating for policy change, and driving public awareness campaigns. With a strong commitment to community engagement and survivor-centred care, STER has impacted over 1500 survivors across Nigeria and is recognised globally for its innovative work.

