Bridging Nature and Education: SustyVibes and German Embassy Partner to Launch Bioverse NG Project for Nigerian Youths

SustyVibes, a youth-led nonprofit organisation making sustainability actionable and relatable is thrilled to announce the commencement of the Bioverse NG Project, a pioneering project in collaboration with the German Embassy in Nigeria. This collaboration aims to empower 200 young Nigerians with a profound understanding of biodiversity and its crucial role in fostering a sustainable planet.

This project represents a resolute commitment to understanding and appreciating Nigeria’s rich biodiversity for its role in sustaining a thriving environment.

This project aims to educate participants about biodiversity and its vital role in maintaining a healthy and thriving planet. The project would bring together stakeholders involved in the project, along with government representatives, for a comprehensive dialogue on climate change and biodiversity in Nigeria.

Interested young Nigerians can submit their applications on their website.

The Bioverse NG project affords us a platform to rejuvenate youth participation and leadership on biodiversity and climate change dialogues in Nigeria. It’s a project for young people by young people, and has been designed to help us build and maintain the agency, optimism, and resilience we need in these times of polycrisis. – Jennifer Uchendu (Founder, SustyVibes)

Presently, the planet is facing the largest loss of biodiversity since the industrial age, with approximately one million plant and animal species at risk of extinction. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has issued alarming reports on the dire consequences of this crisis, which affect millions of lives, particularly in vulnerable regions like Nigeria.

Now more than ever, the issue of biodiversity needs to be brought to the forefront and tackled holistically. By emphasising the importance of knowledge dissemination as a crucial player in climate action, SustyVibes, with help from the German Embassy, is committed to realigning the discussion and actions around the environment to environmental conservation and empowering Nigerian youths through Climate and Biodiversity Education.

The biodiversity crisis affects the climate crisis: changes in biodiversity, i.e. through changes in land use, deforestation, overexploitation of natural resources, and pollution, have a negative impact on the climate system. The BIOVERSE NG project allows us to establish cross-connections and synergies between climate and environmental protection, as well as nature conservation. Through the Project, young people can learn and become multipliers in their communities. Germany is committed to working towards a sustainable and green future – this is a priority of our foreign policy. – Annett Günther, German Ambassador to Nigeria

What does the project entail?

This project will include a 6-week virtual learning workshop that will provide young Nigerians with vast knowledge of the links between climate change and biodiversity while also representing input from persons living with disabilities, women, indigenous people, and local community members who are at the frontline of climate action and biodiversity protection.

The project also brings in climate and biodiversity experts from reputable institutions to ensure participants receive practicable insights and learnings.

The project will also host regional dialogues that enable participants to engage with key stakeholders in Nigeria’s climate and biodiversity sector. To participate, apply here.

In addition, this project will offer internship placements to the top 3 participants in the workshop, providing them with practical experience in climate action and biodiversity projects, and allowing them to contribute and learn from professionals in the field.

Finally, the project will culminate in a national conference that would bring together stakeholders involved in the project, along with government representatives, for a comprehensive dialogue on climate change and biodiversity in Nigeria.

The conference will also centre on the voices of young workshop participants, who will share their insights and perspectives, driving the narrative and shaping the future of environmental conservation in Nigeria.

About SustyVibes

SustyVibes is a nonprofit organisation that is making sustainability actionable, relatable, practical, and fun for young Africans. Founded in 2016, it has grown to become a community where young people with a passion for a sustainable world come together to connect and design new ways of living, for themselves, the planet, and the world at large.

Their work at SustyVibes is focused on making a difference in six key areas; Climate Change and Mental Health, Education for Sustainable Development, Ecofeminism, Artvocacy, Circularity, and Community Building.

