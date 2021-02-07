Events
SustyVibes Set to Commence the #Communitrees Tree Planting and Advocacy Project | March 2021
In partnership with the British High Commission, SustyVibes is embarking on a community-based tree planting and climate advocacy project which aims to plant 5000 trees in Lagos and Abuja by April 2021.
Launched on the 5th of December, 2020, the #Communitrees project will run alongside an advocacy drive among community members. They will be planting indigenous trees in selected communities across Lagos and Abuja while stimulating both online and physical conversations on the pivotal role of tree planting in climate action.
SustyVibes is a youth-led organisation making sustainability actionable for young people in Nigeria. Founded in 2016, SustyVibes’ mission is to create a platform for young Nigerians to build experiential skills in the Sustainable Development Agenda as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). #Communitrees is supported by the British High Commission in Nigeria as part of a larger #NigeriaForNature initiative aimed at encouraging and increasing climate action in communities across Nigeria.
Since community participation is at the very heart of the #Communitrees project, community members will be included in all stages of the project process from deliberations to execution, and SustyVibes will work with youth volunteers and stakeholders to drive the implementation of the project.
Online awareness and engagements across all our social media platforms have begun in February 2021 while physical advocacy and tree planting will begin in the selected communities in March 2021, with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.
Climate change is currently the biggest challenge of the 21st century. As the planet continues to heat, we risk facing a catastrophic collapse that threatens life on earth. Nature-based solutions, such as tree planting, have proven to be very effective at mitigating climate change. Tree planting is an easy and cheap way for citizens to take #ClimateAction for the environment. You can be part of the #Communitree project by joining in the tree planting sessions or by supporting virtually.
Please visit SustyVibes’ website for more information.
