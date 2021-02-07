SustyVibes Set to Commence the #Communitrees Tree Planting and Advocacy Project | March 2021

In partnership with the British High Commission, SustyVibes is embarking on a community-based tree planting and climate advocacy project which aims to plant 5000 trees in Lagos and Abuja by April 2021.

Launched on the 5th of December, 2020, the #Communitrees project will run alongside an advocacy drive among community members. They will be planting indigenous trees in selected communities across Lagos and Abuja while stimulating both online and physical conversations on the pivotal role of tree planting in climate action.

SustyVibes is a youth-led organisation making sustainability actionable for young people in Nigeria. Founded in 2016, SustyVibes’ mission is to create a platform for young Nigerians to build experiential skills in the Sustainable Development Agenda as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). #Communitrees is supported by the British High Commission in Nigeria as part of a larger #NigeriaForNature initiative aimed at encouraging and increasing climate action in communities across Nigeria.

Since community participation is at the very heart of the #Communitrees project, community members will be included in all stages of the project process from deliberations to execution, and SustyVibes will work with youth volunteers and stakeholders to drive the implementation of the project.