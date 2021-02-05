Zulumoke Oyibo is set to change the Narrative in the Film Industry with ‘Inkblot Women In Film’ Initiaive

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

We often wish for a better world, forgetting that change starts with us. With this in mind, co-founder of Inkblot Productions and prolific film and television Producer; Zulumoke Oyibo has kickstarted a change-making initiative that aims to foster women-led growth in the Nigerian film and television industry.

Tagged “Inkblot Women In Film (IWIF)”, Oyibo aims to create a safe space where like-minded colleagues can discuss and further the increased inclusion of women in Nollywood, especially in positions of authority and decision making.

The first event in the monthly series had in attendance actors Erica Nlewedim, Sharon Ooja, Linda Ejiofor Suileman and Ini Dima-Okojie alongside Zulumoke Oyibo, Filmmaker Judith Audu, Public Relations Expert Nike Fagbule, Maverick Entertainment lawyer Oyinkan Fawehimi and Amaka Akukwe, a leading name in the event planning sector.

At lunch, this diverse group of attendees discussed a variety of issues women face working in Nollywood. Drawing from personal experience, they highlighted areas to implement immediate and long-term change.

When asked why IWIF and why now? Zulumoke Oyibo says “It is my conviction that no industry building can be achieved without community, and what better group of powerful, creative, efficient people are there than a group of working women! The IWIF objective is to tackle social, ethical, and professional issues surrounding women while creating a work environment that is safe and free”.

My hope is that through this IWIF community, we can work together towards portraying the African woman in her fullness of femininity and power while structuring the film industry for the good of all,” Oyibo concludes.

We’re very excited to see these powerful women affect change, so be sure to look out for subsequent IWIF updates!

 

