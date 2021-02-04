BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

FAPP With Passion To Profit

This is the era where we need to unlearn and relearn. The catalyst, Lanre Olusola, Kaffy and Omilola Oshikoya would be engaging in a very crucial session in the FAPP Series. They will be discussing feat, anxiety, phobia and procrastination with Turning Your Passion into Profit.⠀

Date: Thursday, Feburary 4, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: @Lanreolusola Instagram Live

Ladies Night

Date: Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: 15, Idejo Street Off, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island.

RSVP: 0902 110 6225 or [email protected]

Time To Scale

Join the CEO of BeamCity, Zeze Peters on the next session of #MyDigitalStory. Zeze Peters will be sharing his story on how he has aligned and adapted to the digital demands of society. He’ll also shed light on the gains of the digital transformation in his business and private life, as well as how he aligns his business solution to the digital world.

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: @thesparkng Instagram Live

Game Night At The Metaphor

Date: Friday, February 5, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: The Metaphor, 78A Younis Bashorun Street, Lagos.

RSVP: 08187122351

Vision Boarding

Start the month of February with a bang. January might be over but it is not too late to plan for the year. Join Neriah for the very first show of the year, as she hosts a vision boarding session with Folakemi. Got great plans for the new year but don’t know where to start? Then this is for you. us this

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: @TimeWithNeriah Instagram Live

World Cancer Day 5km Walk

Are you ready to join the 2021 World Cancer Day 5km Walk? Here’s another amazing opportunity to create awareness about cancer. It would be a 5km Walk, 10km Race, 20km Ride, 5km Skate, 50km Cycle and half Marathon against Cancer. They will be Networking opportunities, aerobics, dance, exhibitions, and games.

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Transcorp Hilton Abuja, 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Abuja.

RSVP: eventsbrite

Paint•Sip•Create

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Time: 4 PM

Venue: Capital Bar terrace, Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

RSVP: artsplashstudio OR 09099449754

Glory Revealed

The Manifestation is back. The Manifestation 2021 is themed ‘Glory Revealed’ and we expect to witness a mighty move of God. This year’s event will feature special guest minister – Chandler Moore alongside Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, BJ Sax, Nosa, Folabi Nuel, Ife Worships, Femi Okunuga, Mairo Ese, Neon Adejo, Phrance & Nana for a powerful time of worship with Pastor Adeolu Adefarasin ministering the word.

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: @Ignitegla on Youtube, Facebook, and Instagram

Book Reveal – King of My Gifts

Dr Oyinkansola Jinadu, a Nigerian-American beauty entrepreneur, public speaker, educator, author, and philanthropist will be launching her latest book, ‘The King of my Gifts’ in a virtual event this weekend. The book, accompanied by a workbook guide is targeted at helping readers learn, recognize and utilize their hidden talents, leading them towards a new path of discovery.

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: YouTube, click here to join

Catch the Saturday Wave

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Time: 11 AM

Venue: Elegushi Beach, Ikate, Lekki.

RSVP: [email protected] or @wavebeachlagos

Funtime at Upbeat

Who’s in the mood to play this Saturday? Go on a quest to bring out the inner child in you for just N7,500.

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Upbeat Recreation Centre, Admiralty Rd, Lekki Phase 1.

RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147

Paintballing Session

Who wants to Paintball with us this Saturday? You get to paint-balling lessons for beginners, make new friends, refreshment, bomb pictures and unwind for just 10k.

Date: Saturday, February 6, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Lekki (exact location to be disclosed upon reservation)

RSVP: [email protected] OR 08143207147

Let’s Go Kayaking

Come escape the hustle and bustle of Lagos on a Kayak this weekend. You’ll get to meet with fun people, enjoy some refreshments, take pictures, unwind and take kayaking lessons for beginners.

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

Nature Hangout

Come hang out with nature and have a taste of the Wakawaka hospitality at Lekki Conversation Centre. It’s always fun!

Date: Sunday, February 7, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Lekki Conservation Centre

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng