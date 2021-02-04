Here’s how you can attend the Unveiling of Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu Latest Book ‘The King of my Gifts’ | February 6th

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Are you aware of your talents? Would you like to find out what they are? Well, the good news is, we all possess hidden talents, unique abilities, and gifts bestowed upon us by God. The big question is, how do we put them to work? In the hope for each of us to discover our God-given gifts, the author highlights useful tips that can help anyone in search, discover their purpose in life.

Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu, a Nigerian-American beauty entrepreneur, public speaker, educator, author, and philanthropist is set to launch her latest book, ‘The King of my Gifts’ in a virtual event on February 6th, 2021.

The book, accompanied by a workbook guide is targeted at helping readers learn, recognize and utilize their hidden talents, leading them towards a new path of discovery.

The King of my Gifts deploys a simple and adaptable approach through modules and exercises to help its readers assess their strength and dive deeply into what actualizing those gifts means to them.

Filled with encouragement, insights, and a roadmap, the book provides advice for breaking out of the vulnerabilities and common challenges we all face when struggling to discover our purpose.

Interested readers can join the book launch which will be live-streamed on YouTube, and will include the author introducing the new book, reading several extracts, and engaging everyone who connects to the virtual event.

Launch Details
Date: Saturday, February 6th, 2021
Time: 4pm (CST)
Venue: YouTube, click here to join

The King of my Gift is available for purchase on Amazon.

Connect with Dr. Oyinkansola Jinadu on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

