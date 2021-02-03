John Boyega, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman make 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nomination List

Connect with us

Published

10 hours ago

 on

The nomination list for 2021 Golden Globe Awards was officially announced on Wednesday and British-Nigerian actor John Boyega has earned a nomination in the ‘Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role’ category for his role in “Small Axe“, alongside Brendan Gleeson, Daniel Levy, Jim Parsons and Donald Sutherland.

In the ‘Best Motion Picture Actress – Drama’, Viola Davis got nominated for her role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, for which Chadwick Boseman also earned a nomination in the ‘Best Motion Picture Actor – Drama’ category.

Regina King has also been nominated in the Best Director category for “One Night in Miami…” beside Emerald Fennell, David Fincher, Aaron Sorkin and Chloé Zhao. Daniel Kaluuya bagged a nomination as well in the “Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture” category for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah“.

See the full nominees list below:

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television

  • Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People
  • Shira Haas – Unorthodox
  • Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama:

  • Olivia Colman – The Crown
  • Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin – The Crown
  • Laura Linney – Laura Linney – Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fnning – The Great
  • Jane Clevy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role

  • Gillian Anderson – The Crown
  • Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
  • Julia Garner – Ozark
  • Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television

  • Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant – The Undoing
  • Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
  • Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

  • Jason Bateman – Ozark
  • Josh O’Connor- The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino – Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Don Cheadle – Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult – The Great
  • Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role

  • John Boyega – Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
  • Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
  • Jim Parsons – Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Best TV Series – Drama

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

  • Emily in Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • Ted Lasso

Best TV Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television

  • Normal People
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Best Motion Picture Actress – Drama

  • Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand – Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture Actress – Musical or Comedy

  • Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson – Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
  • Rosamond Pike – I Care a Lot
  • Anya Taylor Joy – Emma.

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

  • Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman – The Father
  • Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried- Mank
  • Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Motion Picture Actor – Drama

  • Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins – The Father
  • Gary Oldman – Mank
  • Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture Actor – Musical or Comedy

  • Sacha baron cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden – The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
  • Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

  • Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto – The Little Things
  • Bill Murray – On The Rocks
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…

Best Director

  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher – Mank
  • Regina King – One Night in Miami…
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Screenplay

  • Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher – Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father
  • Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Original Score

  • Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
  • Ludwig Goransson – Tenet
  • James Newton Howard – News of the World
  • Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
  • Trent Rreznor, Atticus Ross, jon batiste – Soul

Best Original Song

  • “Fight For You” – Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by: H.E.R., Dernts Emile; Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
  • “Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by: Daniel Pemberton; Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
  • “Io Sì (Seen)” – The Life Ahead; Music by: @dianewarren; Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi
  • “Speak Now” – One Night In Miami…; Music & Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth
  • “Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday; Music & Lyrics by: Andra Day

Best Motion Picture – Drama

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Music
  • Palm Springs
  • The Prom

Best Animated Film

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over The Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Best Foreign Language Film

  • Another Round (Denmark)
  • La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
  • The Life Ahead (Italy)
  • Minari (USA)
  • Two of Us (France/USA)

Photo Credit: @johnboyega

