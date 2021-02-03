John Boyega, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman make 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nomination List

The nomination list for 2021 Golden Globe Awards was officially announced on Wednesday and British-Nigerian actor John Boyega has earned a nomination in the ‘Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role’ category for his role in “Small Axe“, alongside Brendan Gleeson, Daniel Levy, Jim Parsons and Donald Sutherland.

In the ‘Best Motion Picture Actress – Drama’, Viola Davis got nominated for her role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, for which Chadwick Boseman also earned a nomination in the ‘Best Motion Picture Actor – Drama’ category.

Regina King has also been nominated in the Best Director category for “One Night in Miami…” beside Emerald Fennell, David Fincher, Aaron Sorkin and Chloé Zhao. Daniel Kaluuya bagged a nomination as well in the “Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture” category for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah“.

See the full nominees list below:

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television

Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America

Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People

Shira Haas – Unorthodox

Nicole Kidman – The Undoing

Anya Taylor Joy – The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama:

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Emma Corrin – The Crown

Laura Linney – Laura Linney – Ozark

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins – Emily in Paris

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Elle Fnning – The Great

Jane Clevy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role

Gillian Anderson – The Crown

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Julia Garner – Ozark

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek

Cynthia Nixon – Ratched

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television

Bryan Cranston – Your Honor

Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule

Hugh Grant – The Undoing

Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird

Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True

Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama

Jason Bateman – Ozark

Josh O’Connor- The Crown

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Al Pacino – Hunters

Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason

Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Don Cheadle – Black Monday

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role

John Boyega – Small Axe

Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Jim Parsons – Hollywood

Donald Sutherland – The Undoing

Best TV Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt’s Creek

Ted Lasso

Best TV Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television

Normal People

The Queen’s Gambit

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

Best Motion Picture Actress – Drama

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman

Best Motion Picture Actress – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Kate Hudson – Music

Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit

Rosamond Pike – I Care a Lot

Anya Taylor Joy – Emma.

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture

Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman – The Father

Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian

Amanda Seyfried- Mank

Helena Zengel – News of the World

Best Motion Picture Actor – Drama

Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Gary Oldman – Mank

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

Best Motion Picture Actor – Musical or Comedy

Sacha baron cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

James Corden – The Prom

Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton

Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Jared Leto – The Little Things

Bill Murray – On The Rocks

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…

Best Director

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

David Fincher – Mank

Regina King – One Night in Miami…

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Screenplay

Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman

Jack Fincher – Mank

Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

Best Original Score

Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky

Ludwig Goransson – Tenet

James Newton Howard – News of the World

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank

Trent Rreznor, Atticus Ross, jon batiste – Soul

Best Original Song

“Fight For You” – Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by: H.E.R., Dernts Emile; Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by: Daniel Pemberton; Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite

“Io Sì (Seen)” – The Life Ahead; Music by: @dianewarren; Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi

“Speak Now” – One Night In Miami…; Music & Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth

“Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday; Music & Lyrics by: Andra Day

Best Motion Picture – Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Animated Film

The Croods: A New Age

Onward

Over The Moon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Foreign Language Film

Another Round (Denmark)

La Llorona (Guatemala/France)

The Life Ahead (Italy)

Minari (USA)

Two of Us (France/USA)

Photo Credit: @johnboyega