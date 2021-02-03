Events
John Boyega, Regina King, Chadwick Boseman make 2021 Golden Globe Awards Nomination List
The nomination list for 2021 Golden Globe Awards was officially announced on Wednesday and British-Nigerian actor John Boyega has earned a nomination in the ‘Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role’ category for his role in “Small Axe“, alongside Brendan Gleeson, Daniel Levy, Jim Parsons and Donald Sutherland.
In the ‘Best Motion Picture Actress – Drama’, Viola Davis got nominated for her role in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“, for which Chadwick Boseman also earned a nomination in the ‘Best Motion Picture Actor – Drama’ category.
Regina King has also been nominated in the Best Director category for “One Night in Miami…” beside Emerald Fennell, David Fincher, Aaron Sorkin and Chloé Zhao. Daniel Kaluuya bagged a nomination as well in the “Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture” category for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah“.
See the full nominees list below:
Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Cate Blanchett – Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar Jones – Normal People
- Shira Haas – Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman – The Undoing
- Anya Taylor Joy – The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama:
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin – The Crown
- Laura Linney – Laura Linney – Ozark
- Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Lily Collins – Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fnning – The Great
- Jane Clevy – Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Best Actress in a Television Supporting Role
- Gillian Anderson – The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Julia Garner – Ozark
- Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon – Ratched
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Bryan Cranston – Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels – The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant – The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke – The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo – I Know This Much Is True
Best Actor in a TV Series – Drama
- Jason Bateman – Ozark
- Josh O’Connor- The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino – Hunters
- Matthew Rhys – Perry Mason
Best Actor in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Don Cheadle – Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult – The Great
- Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Actor in a Television Supporting Role
- John Boyega – Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson – The Comey Rule
- Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons – Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland – The Undoing
Best TV Series – Drama
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best TV Series – Musical or Comedy
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Best TV Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made For Television
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Motion Picture Actress – Drama
- Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand – Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Best Motion Picture Actress – Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson – Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer – French Exit
- Rosamond Pike – I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor Joy – Emma.
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
- Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman – The Father
- Jodie Foster – The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried- Mank
- Helena Zengel – News of the World
Best Motion Picture Actor – Drama
- Riz Ahmed – Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Gary Oldman – Mank
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
Best Motion Picture Actor – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha baron cohen – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden – The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda – Hamilton
- Dev Patel – The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg – Palm Springs
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto – The Little Things
- Bill Murray – On The Rocks
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night in Miami…
Best Director
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher – Mank
- Regina King – One Night in Miami…
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Screenplay
- Emerald Fennell – Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher – Mank
- Aaron Sorkin – The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – The Father
- Chloé Zhao – Nomadland
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat – The Midnight Sky
- Ludwig Goransson – Tenet
- James Newton Howard – News of the World
- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – Mank
- Trent Rreznor, Atticus Ross, jon batiste – Soul
Best Original Song
- “Fight For You” – Judas and the Black Messiah; Music by: H.E.R., Dernts Emile; Lyrics by: H.E.R., Tiara Thomas
- “Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7; Music by: Daniel Pemberton; Lyrics by: Daniel Pemberton, Celeste Waite
- “Io Sì (Seen)” – The Life Ahead; Music by: @dianewarren; Lyrics by: Diane Warren, Laura Pausini, Niccolo Agliardi
- “Speak Now” – One Night In Miami…; Music & Lyrics by: Leslie Odom Jr., Sam Ashworth
- “Tigress & Tweed” – The United States vs. Billie Holiday; Music & Lyrics by: Andra Day
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Music
- Palm Springs
- The Prom
Best Animated Film
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over The Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Foreign Language Film
- Another Round (Denmark)
- La Llorona (Guatemala/France)
- The Life Ahead (Italy)
- Minari (USA)
- Two of Us (France/USA)
Photo Credit: @johnboyega