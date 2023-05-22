Connect with us

Style

3 Outfits, 1 Slay Queen! Zozibini Tunzi was the Host with the Most for The 2023 AMVCAs

Style

Bolanle Ninalowo Brought Pristine Brawny Elegance To The 9th #AMVCA Black Carpet

Events Style

All The #AMVCA9 After-Party Outfits You Need to See!

Style

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: These 12 LEWKS From AMVCA 2023 Caught Everyone’s Attention

Style

Teniola Aladese Owned the Red Carpet In A Dramatic Bibi Lawrence Look At #AMVCA9

Style

Tomike Adeoye Channelled Black Barbie at #AMVCA9 - It Was Stunning

Style

Kaylah Oniwo Was Hard to Miss In This Ethereal DZYN Number

Beauty Events Style

Red Carpet Style Guide: What To Wear To The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night

Events Style

Teniola Aladese Was Absolutely Flawless In Custom Ejiro Amos Tafiri At The #AMVCA9 Nominees Gala

Beauty Style

23 Breathtaking Beauty Portraits From The 9th AMVCA Opening Ceremony/Cultural Night

Style

3 Outfits, 1 Slay Queen! Zozibini Tunzi was the Host with the Most for The 2023 AMVCAs

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

South Africa Model and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, looked spectacular while hosting the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The beauty was the emcee of Africa’s biggest gathering, impressing with her poise, grace and multiple wardrobe changes throughout the evening, transitioning gracefully from one exquisite Lanre Da Silva gown to another during the telecast. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

The star kicked off the awards ceremony, held at Eko Convention Centre on Saturday, by wearing a shimmering LDA metallic number. The halterneck dress featured strategically placed feathers, intricate beading and a never-ending, built-in train.

Zozibini wore her two-tone braids in a bun featuring face-framing tendrils and opted for a soft glam look featuring glossy lips.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

For her second ensemble, the model went for a stunning gold and black look consisting of a matching hood, mesh plunging neckline, and spiky sequins that travelled from the bodice to the other parts of the dress. Zozibini paired the look with a gold and diamond necklace.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

The style star then switched things up for her final look by stepping out in a strapless silver metallic dress paired perfectly with a floor-length shimmering bow on her neck, which she attributed in her caption as a tribute to Nigeria.

Ties aside, bows have long been considered a traditionally feminine style. Historically, the accessory served as a marker of respectability.

 

Credits

Dresses: @lanredasilvaajayi
Styling: @dahmola
Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d
Hair: @oludavid
Styling assistant: @styledejavuu
Jewellery: @karlhajewels
Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

 

 

 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Can Having Your Bath in the Morning Boost Your Productivity?

Are We Exploiting Domestic Workers?

You Should Add Ukamaka Olisakwe’s “Don’t Answer When They Call Your Name” to Your Reading List!

Learning to Let Go of Jealousy

Dennis Isong: Could Real Estate Provide a Lucrative Market for Investors?
css.php