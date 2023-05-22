3 Outfits, 1 Slay Queen! Zozibini Tunzi was the Host with the Most for The 2023 AMVCAs

South Africa Model and Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi, looked spectacular while hosting the 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

The beauty was the emcee of Africa’s biggest gathering, impressing with her poise, grace and multiple wardrobe changes throughout the evening, transitioning gracefully from one exquisite Lanre Da Silva gown to another during the telecast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

The star kicked off the awards ceremony, held at Eko Convention Centre on Saturday, by wearing a shimmering LDA metallic number. The halterneck dress featured strategically placed feathers, intricate beading and a never-ending, built-in train.

Zozibini wore her two-tone braids in a bun featuring face-framing tendrils and opted for a soft glam look featuring glossy lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

For her second ensemble, the model went for a stunning gold and black look consisting of a matching hood, mesh plunging neckline, and spiky sequins that travelled from the bodice to the other parts of the dress. Zozibini paired the look with a gold and diamond necklace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi)

The style star then switched things up for her final look by stepping out in a strapless silver metallic dress paired perfectly with a floor-length shimmering bow on her neck, which she attributed in her caption as a tribute to Nigeria.

Ties aside, bows have long been considered a traditionally feminine style. Historically, the accessory served as a marker of respectability.

Credits

Dresses: @lanredasilvaajayi

Styling: @dahmola

Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d

Hair: @oludavid

Styling assistant: @styledejavuu

Jewellery: @karlhajewels

Photography: @chuchuojekwe