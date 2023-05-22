Bolanle Ninalowo Brought Pristine Brawny Elegance To The 9th #AMVCA Black Carpet

Nollywood’s heartthrob — Bolanle Ninalowo — showed up at the 9th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards Night with the ultimate dapper dan code: simply fresh and clean in an all-white El Vogue outfit paired with the rarest white shawl and vintage brown loafers.

The fair, fit and fine Nigerian glowed behind his debonair sunnies, his edgy and luxe embellished tuxedo layered with a glistening neckpiece, his wrist clad in a classic simple bracelet and his lobes adorned by lush hoops. Hair and brows groomed to perfection, Nino (as he is fondly called) ensured babes were 100% charmed.

