BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA7 That Were Too Good To Miss!

Mary Edoro

Published

34 seconds ago

 on

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is known for showcasing some of the most daring looks of the season, and this year’s show at the Eko Hotels in Lagos was no different.

In celebration of groundbreaking achievements in TV and Film, the stars dared to make an impact with fashion on the red carpet, it seemed everyone got the go hard or go home memo. Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo cemented herself early on as one of the best-dressed stars of the night, after arriving on the red carpet in a stunning sculptural organza Gaurav Gupta dress that emphasized her curves.

Also among this year’s best-dressed was Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who opted for a custom nude Tope FnR embroidered gown and nude heels, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, who wore a classic white suit with a ’70s style ruffled tuxedo shirt before changing to a grey three-piece suit, and Sola Sobowale who brought the drama in Anjy Lumunee Couture.

Here, see the best jewel embellished, sequin-adorned, floor-length and downright chicest ensembles from the AMVCA7.

Nana Akua Addo

Dress @gauravguptaofficial
Styling @x.o.d.u.z
Shoes @louboutinworld
Makeup @make_upbykilo
Photography @ovia_reflex

Adesua Etomi-Wellington

Dress @topefnr
Makeup @t.alamodebeauty
Mr Banke’s outfit @ugomonye.official
Hair : Felix @fjesam
Styled by @stylepundit

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Suit: @atafo.official
Shoes: Louboutin

Cee-C Nwadiora

Outfit: @sheyeoladejo
Makeup: @dom_krasota
Hair: @vaavavoom

Sola Sobowale

Dress @ceolumineeofficial
Make up by @cattysglam_mua
Hair by @tobbiestouch
Photographer @trans4mazfotography
Videography @oluvistas
Jewellery @Oniyeti_jewellrystore

Mercy Eke

Gown @donamatoshiofficial
Stylist @swankyjerry
Makeup: @cattysglam_mua
Hairstyling @ceezysstyling
Photographer @trans4mazfotography

Dénola Grey

Suit: @mazelle.studio x Dénola

Lilian Afegbai

Dress: @2207bytbally
Makeup: @marcxpro
Hair: @luciousvirginhair
Hair styled: @ivys_place_

Toni Tones

Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Hair @thebeautyboxlagos
Makeup @anitabrows
Accessories @wowaccessories

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Tones 🦋 (@iamtonitones) on

Funke Akindele Bello

Styled by @medlinboss
Hair @hairbyehis
Makeyp @jideofstola

Ini Dima-Okojie

Wearing custom @mazelle.studio
Makeup @riseandglambeauty
Hair @bernardsmiless

@thebeverlynaya

Beverly Naya

Dress- @weizdhurmfranklyn
Makeup- @flawlessfacesbyjane
Hair- @queens_mane

@thebeverlynaya

Who Won Best Dressed At The AMVCAs 2020?

VOTE YOUR BEST LOOKS NOW ON www.bellanaijastyle.com

Mary Edoro

Mary Edoro is a seasoned writer and content creator.Mary blogs about her personal style and offers guides to her favourite city, Lagos on her blog - Lagos City Chic with plans to conquer the world one cup of coffee at a time.

