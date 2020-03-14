Style
BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: The Looks From #AMVCA7 That Were Too Good To Miss!
The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is known for showcasing some of the most daring looks of the season, and this year’s show at the Eko Hotels in Lagos was no different.
In celebration of groundbreaking achievements in TV and Film, the stars dared to make an impact with fashion on the red carpet, it seemed everyone got the go hard or go home memo. Ghanaian actress Nana Akua Addo cemented herself early on as one of the best-dressed stars of the night, after arriving on the red carpet in a stunning sculptural organza Gaurav Gupta dress that emphasized her curves.
Also among this year’s best-dressed was Adesua Etomi-Wellington, who opted for a custom nude Tope FnR embroidered gown and nude heels, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, who wore a classic white suit with a ’70s style ruffled tuxedo shirt before changing to a grey three-piece suit, and Sola Sobowale who brought the drama in Anjy Lumunee Couture.
Here, see the best jewel embellished, sequin-adorned, floor-length and downright chicest ensembles from the AMVCA7.
Nana Akua Addo
Dress @gauravguptaofficial
Styling @x.o.d.u.z
Shoes @louboutinworld
Makeup @make_upbykilo
Photography @ovia_reflex
Adesua Etomi-Wellington
Dress @topefnr
Makeup @t.alamodebeauty
Mr Banke’s outfit @ugomonye.official
Hair : Felix @fjesam
Styled by @stylepundit
Sola Sobowale
Dress @ceolumineeofficial
Make up by @cattysglam_mua
Hair by @tobbiestouch
Photographer @trans4mazfotography
Videography @oluvistas
Jewellery @Oniyeti_jewellrystore
Mercy Eke
Gown @donamatoshiofficial
Stylist @swankyjerry
Makeup: @cattysglam_mua
Hairstyling @ceezysstyling
Photographer @trans4mazfotography
Lilian Afegbai
Dress: @2207bytbally
Makeup: @marcxpro
Hair: @luciousvirginhair
Hair styled: @ivys_place_
Toni Tones
Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Hair @thebeautyboxlagos
Makeup @anitabrows
Accessories @wowaccessories
