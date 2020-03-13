Connect with us

Style

You Need these Ghanaian-made Batik Dresses in your Wardrobe STAT

Style

Travel Retail Store Koibird Launches Lagos Fashion Week Theme for SS20

Style Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 327

Style

All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Adebayo Oke-Lawal's 30th Birthday Bash at Warehouse Kitchen

Style

We’re Still Completely Obsessed With Chidinma Obairi's Fall 2020 Collection

Style

The BN Style Recap: All the Stories You Need to Look Out For This Week

Style

Senegalese Fashion House Tongoro makes Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies of 2020" List

Style

Meghan Markle looked Undeniably Chic at ALL her Final Engagements as a Senior Royal

Style

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Diane Yashim, Didi Olomide, Afua Osei , Latasha Ngwube And More

Style

Nope, It Doesn't Get Any Cooler Than Didi Olomide's Chic Vivienne Westwood Look At Paris Fashion Week

Style

You Need these Ghanaian-made Batik Dresses in your Wardrobe STAT

BellaNaija Style

Published

4 hours ago

 on

We are big fans of versatile pieces and when we find one that ticks all our boxes, we get really excited. Ghanaian fashion brand SIKA just released a new collection in collaboration with author and broadcaster Afua Hirsch and quite frankly, we are obsessed!

With the weather getting warmer and sunnier days ahead in this part of the world, the pieces from this Afua x Sika collection are the perfect outfits to add to your rotation.

What’s more? Each piece was handmade in Ghana with Batik cotton and designed into gorgeous dresses that would compliment every body type.

Check out our top picks from the collection:

The KC Dress

The Beeko Dress

The Canary Dress

Check out the full collection on www.sikadesigns.co.uk

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija Style

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle is BACK! BellaNaijarians Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | Deadline Extended

Opeyemi Bakre: Why Does My Neck Hurt So Bad?

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: This is How Boys Internalize Toxic Masculinity

Amina Alabi: Each For Equal – a Lifelong Mandate

Recognizing Women’s Agency As We Continue to Celebrate Women’s Month

Advertisement
css.php