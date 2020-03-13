You Need these Ghanaian-made Batik Dresses in your Wardrobe STAT

We are big fans of versatile pieces and when we find one that ticks all our boxes, we get really excited. Ghanaian fashion brand SIKA just released a new collection in collaboration with author and broadcaster Afua Hirsch and quite frankly, we are obsessed!

With the weather getting warmer and sunnier days ahead in this part of the world, the pieces from this Afua x Sika collection are the perfect outfits to add to your rotation.

What’s more? Each piece was handmade in Ghana with Batik cotton and designed into gorgeous dresses that would compliment every body type.

Check out our top picks from the collection:

The KC Dress

The Beeko Dress

The Canary Dress

Check out the full collection on www.sikadesigns.co.uk

