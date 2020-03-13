Travel Retail Store Koibird Launches Lagos Fashion Week Theme for SS20

Koibird, a revolving destination themed concept store launched a new theme for its online and physical pop up store, and it’s none other than Lagos Fashion Week! For its SS20 edit, following previous curations featuring California and Korea, the British based store founded by former hedge fund credit trader Belma Gaudio is taking on the vibrant African fashion capital for the new season, with vibrant ready-to-wear collections, decorative bags and bold swimwear and prints galore.

In line with it’s theme Koibird reinvents its interiors to match each destination, giving its clientele a chance to really get a feel of the destination from several angles, and this season the feel is distinctly African. They upped the glamour ante even more with a stunning campaign lensed by Ruth Ossai.

Speaking on the store revamp and the new campaign on their Instagram they said:

We were drawn to Africa’s fashion capital to explore the continent’s best designers. Our partnership with Lagos Fashion Week took us to Nigeria to explore the new generation of designers from across the continent who present their confident and innovative collections at this important event. Here we met the likes of Thebe Magugu, Kenneth Ize, Loza Maléombho and MaxHosa Africa, who all have the fashion world at their feet. The store has reopened today, and we are thrilled to be showcasing this season’s special edit of inspirational talent from our trip to Lagos. KOIBIRD new season campaign featuring the gorgeous @bibiabdulkadir photographed by @ruthossaistudio, the Nigerian photographer living in Yorkshire, whose photography is inspired by traditional African studio sessions. Ruth uses backdrops and floor mats to create this traditional mood, and is inspired by people of Nigeria and Nollywood, the Nigerian film industry. And this is our second campaign styled by @sarrjamois who we love dearly and were so excited to work with again!

It’s been exhilarating to participate in this vital fashion movement and to learn about Africa’s burgeoning creative scenes. Now we’re excited to inspire KOIBIRD’s customers to join us on this journey of discovery, and this first campaign image tells this story which is filled with flamboyant colours, meaningful prints and stories ripe to tell. In typical KOIBIRD tradition, the store interiors have undergone a dramatic overhaul. The graphic, monochromatic design is inspired by an exhibition in Dakar by Senegalese artist, Babarcar MbodjNiang.

Check out their revamped store and all the new pieces at 62 Marylebone Lane, or shop the edit at www.koibird.com

Video Credits

‘e wá wo mi’

Direction @lakinogunbanwo

Production @funmbi_o

DOP @themuhammadatta

Editing @floriansachisthal

Models @fewmodels

Thanks to @nataalmedia

Campaign Image Credits

Photography @ruthossaistudio

Art Direction @benjaminrobertson

Styling @sarrjamois

Model @bibiabdulkadir

Hair @issacvpoleon

Make Up @athenapaginton