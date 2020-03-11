Connect with us

AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 327

All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Adebayo Oke-Lawal's 30th Birthday Bash at Warehouse Kitchen

We’re Still Completely Obsessed With Chidinma Obairi's Fall 2020 Collection

The BN Style Recap: All the Stories You Need to Look Out For This Week

Senegalese Fashion House Tongoro makes Fast Company's "World's Most Innovative Companies of 2020" List

Meghan Markle looked Undeniably Chic at ALL her Final Engagements as a Senior Royal

BellaNaija Style’s Best Dressed Celebrities of the Week: Diane Yashim, Didi Olomide, Afua Osei , Latasha Ngwube And More

Nope, It Doesn't Get Any Cooler Than Didi Olomide's Chic Vivienne Westwood Look At Paris Fashion Week

Prepare to be Obsessed with Fruche’s Spring/Summer 2020 Collection "Agbogho Mmuo"

Deremi Ajidahun is officially the First African Brand Ambassador for French Luxury Brand Zilli

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.

Here are a few styles we love.

Enjoy!

@ariyiikedimples #WeRone2020 Dress- @zene_reyra MUA- @ceeyonceemua

@queenola2 Makeup @karex_signature Dress @temel_stitched #[email protected]

@tnamo || MUA- @beatsbysmallz_

@beesohyee in @styledbykingronke #Asoebi #AsoebiSpecial [email protected]_gele Mua @maq_jose

@aladukeh Dress- @aladukeh Makeup & Gele- @mo_dees Shoes & Purse- @bags_warehouse1 Jewelry- @bags_warehouse1

@teishasgarb Makeup and gele @rubyzainbeauty Tailored @kpearlcouture

Agbada- @tiwathetailor 📸 @exclusiveshot

#AReverafter MUA @bimpeonakoya Planner @cokercreative Outfit @deolasagoeofficial Photography @bighweddings

@madmoisellethai Photography @olaerephotography

#AsoEbiBella

Groom’s Aso-Oke- ariesbeadnasooke Fabric and tailoring – @1127clothings Event planner- @siimsevents Groom’s bead- @tavinbeads Groomsmen caps- @ariesbeadnasooke

@mydemartins @adedimejilateef

#AsoEbiBella

Fabric- @deroyalfabrics

@sbawumia  Makeup @mzl4wson Kente Outfit @pistisgh Kente woven @kwadatkente_ Photography @joshsisly

#AsoEbiBella at #RemiTolu2020 www.asoebibella.com:blog MUA- @andreajoanmua Hair- @dbeautyworld MC- @mcmatwot EventPlanner- @splendidevents_ Photography- @quintess_photography

@thegreatersaint

@nkechiblessingsunday Outfit @daveyshapes Gele @abydouz_gele MUA @blackrose_mua

@victorobinna_official in @houseofburay

@wuralesi

@whitechalktheplanner

Outfit @styledbykingronke @ameenah06 @kingronke

@mr_uzz in @jeffurbanclothing

@solasobowale Photo by @fopedreddphotography Outfit @ceolumineeofficial Makeup @beautybyade Gele @glamsbyabee Shoe & bag @blingbykikiokewale Jewellery @oniyeti_jewelrystore

Outfit- @pheocouture

@naa_reza and @carlosbonte

#AsoEbiBella

Photo- @urbanphlicks

@queenola

@sweetypypy

#thehomi20 Dress- @l.kfashion Makeup- @makeupbylamide Photography- @klalaphotography Hair- @aeo_salon

@sylvianduka in @theebijou

@sharonooja x @ayo_olla

#AsoEbiBella

@annabelleaudu in @bloombysa

Kids!

Agbara- @that_slayers_tailor

@TukeMorgan & family. Fabric- @Bimmms24 Fit- @twelve19styles & @ShopKanyira MUA- @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers Photo- @CapturedByAdesuwa

#AsoEbiBella

Photo by @perfectionreloaded_

@iamnadiabuari and her girls #AsoEbiBella

Join www.asoebibella.com for the best aso ebi inspiration from vendors and people like you!

