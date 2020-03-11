AsoEbiBella.com presents – The Latest Aso Ebi Styles -Vol. 327

An #AsoEbiBella is a wedding guest {bella} looking stunning in aso-ebi – the fabric/colors of the day, at a traditional engagement or wedding.
@ariyiikedimples #WeRone2020 Dress- @zene_reyra MUA- @ceeyonceemua
@tnamo || MUA- @beatsbysmallz_
@beesohyee in @styledbykingronke #Asoebi #AsoebiSpecial [email protected]_gele Mua @maq_jose
@aladukeh Dress- @aladukeh Makeup & Gele- @mo_dees Shoes & Purse- @bags_warehouse1 Jewelry- @bags_warehouse1
@teishasgarb Makeup and gele @rubyzainbeauty Tailored @kpearlcouture
Agbada- @tiwathetailor 📸 @exclusiveshot
#AReverafter MUA @bimpeonakoya Planner @cokercreative Outfit @deolasagoeofficial Photography @bighweddings
@madmoisellethai Photography @olaerephotography
#AsoEbiBella
Groom’s Aso-Oke- ariesbeadnasooke Fabric and tailoring – @1127clothings Event planner- @siimsevents Groom’s bead- @tavinbeads Groomsmen caps- @ariesbeadnasooke
@mydemartins @adedimejilateef
#AsoEbiBella
Fabric- @deroyalfabrics
@sbawumia Makeup @mzl4wson Kente Outfit @pistisgh Kente woven @kwadatkente_ Photography @joshsisly
#AsoEbiBella at #RemiTolu2020 www.asoebibella.com:blog MUA- @andreajoanmua Hair- @dbeautyworld MC- @mcmatwot EventPlanner- @splendidevents_ Photography- @quintess_photography
@thegreatersaint
@nkechiblessingsunday Outfit @daveyshapes Gele @abydouz_gele MUA @blackrose_mua
@victorobinna_official in @houseofburay
@wuralesi
@whitechalktheplanner
Outfit @styledbykingronke @ameenah06 @kingronke
@mr_uzz in @jeffurbanclothing
@solasobowale Photo by @fopedreddphotography Outfit @ceolumineeofficial Makeup @beautybyade Gele @glamsbyabee Shoe & bag @blingbykikiokewale Jewellery @oniyeti_jewelrystore
Outfit- @pheocouture
@naa_reza and @carlosbonte
#AsoEbiBella
Photo- @urbanphlicks
@queenola
@sweetypypy
#thehomi20 Dress- @l.kfashion Makeup- @makeupbylamide Photography- @klalaphotography Hair- @aeo_salon
@sylvianduka in @theebijou
@sharonooja x @ayo_olla
#AsoEbiBella
@annabelleaudu in @bloombysa
Kids!
Agbara- @that_slayers_tailor
@TukeMorgan & family. Fabric- @Bimmms24 Fit- @twelve19styles & @ShopKanyira MUA- @beautyandthebeholdermakeovers Photo- @CapturedByAdesuwa
#AsoEbiBella
Photo by @perfectionreloaded_
@iamnadiabuari and her girls #AsoEbiBella
