All the Stylish Moments You Missed from Adebayo Oke-Lawal’s 30th Birthday Bash at Warehouse Kitchen

Adebayo Oke-Lawal just turned a milestone age and the designer decided on a glamorous 30th birthday bash worthy of his third decade. The dinner and after-party were a major celebration and turned out a who’s who of the fashion industry as well as some of Adebayo’s nearest and dearest.

Last week, the festivities unfolded at Warehouse Kitchen in Lekki with libations by Remy Martin NG and Cointreau with command performances by DJ TGarbs & DJ Consequence.

Friends and family including Denola Grey, Mimi Onalaja, LSF PR’s Bidemi Zakariyau, designers Sisiano Paolo and Emmy Kasbit, Kaylah Oniwo, Angel Obasi and more all toasted the birthday boy, with yummy Cointreau cocktails in hand.

From insanely gorgeous decor and a tablescape dreams are made of, to killer DJ sets and delicious food and cocktails the entertainment kept his guests carousing for hours on end.

Amidst all the fun and games, it was Adebayo, outfitted in a full black Orange Culture NG look with more than a hint of sparkle, (with a pussybow blouse to boot) and shoes by Kiing Daviids, who stole the sartorial show. Luckily, we got a sneak peek of all the festivities — so have a look below!

On his Instagram Bayo shared

First off I would like to thank @remymartinng @cointreau @ledropnigeria for hosting me on a very important night of my life ! Thank you so much for celebrating this odd man and for making me feel so so special! Thank you to @warehouse_kitchen for hosting us to such a fun after party and @djtgarbs and @djconsequence for giving us jams of life !

When I was told my dinner list was meant to be 30-35 people I was shook haha because there are so many people I care about and who care about me that I would have loved to join in on this day of celebration ! I love so many people and hopefully when next I get to celebrate the numbers will grow in to accommodate so many more people !

Thank you to these guys that showed up and showed out and to all the people who came to give me super hugs and support at the after party !!! Thank you! I pray this year is a blessing to everyone of you and all your heart desires are met!

Thank you to the people who celebrated with me and my family on Wednesday , dinner and after party yesterday! I love you all 💕 P.s – no one should be upset , it was just a limited seating and I still love you and hope our friendship grows deeper and deeper this year !

Credits

Images by @lumiogunde

