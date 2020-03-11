We’re Still Completely Obsessed With Chidinma Obairi’s Fall 2020 Collection

Connect with us

BellaNaija Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Eponymous womenswear fashion label, Chidinma Obairi returns with another dreamy collection for Fall 2020. This season, the designer continues with the brand’s sophisticated and high-octane aesthetic, playing with frothy fabrics, intricate embellishments, and a subtle colour palette.

The new collection features pretty gowns with lace overlays and embellishments as well as dresses with thigh-high slits and plunging necklines.

According to the brand:

Chidinma Obairi Fall 2020 ready to wear collection captures the luxurious lifestyle of the strong, powerful and fearless woman it represents. The heightened style power of the African style icons, the timeless silhouettes of the Nigerian owambe scenes captures the essence of this beautiful season. Golden hues dresses, intricate and decadent beading, pristine embroidery and exquisite fabrics make for a timeless silhouette.

See the full collection below;

Credits
Photographer: @Emmanueloyeleke
Makeup Artistry: @stephanieani_mua
Model: @tanseycoetzee
Model: @chiomahh_ for @bethmodelafrica
Styling & Directions: @chidinmaobairi
Hair: @Styledbycharles
Styling Assist: @vanessa_chinonso

