Kach Me If You Can! Kanayo Ebi adds Chidinma Obairi Pieces to her New York Showroom

Stylist to the stars, Kanayo Ebi, has expanded her New York based showroom by signing her first ever Nigerian based fashion label and luxury fashion brand, Chidinma Obairi.

The Chidinma Obairi brand will be joining a clientele of cutting edge UK and US based designers whose products have been displayed in the showroom. The Kach Me If You Can showroom, showcases pieces that have been worn by the likes of DJ Duffey, Linda Ejiofor, Minnie Dlamini, Omotola, Osas Ighodaro Ajibade and Tansey Coetzee.

The Chidinma Obairi collection at the showroom will feature high-end couture and ready to wear pieces; staying true to the brand’s signature of elegant slimline silhouettes and intricate embroidery with a hint of West African influences and impeccable sparkle.

Kanayo Ebi, the showroom’s founder, whose styling credits range from Oscar award winning actress Kate Winslet to rapper J Cole and TV personalities Angela and Vanessa Simmons said:

I’m really excited to have signed my first Nigerian based fashion designer. We’ve been looking for a designer such as Chidinma Obairi for sometimes and being that I’m an American-Nigerian, I’m absolutely thrilled that I get to work closely with such an amazing talent and look forward to working with many more homegrown designers in the near

future.”

The Kach Me If You Can Showroom aims to bridge the gap between new, emerging designers and those in the industry interested in authentic and contemporary groundbreaking fashion forward designs through the use of unique branding, and styling.

