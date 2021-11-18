An Airport Love Story! Enjoy Sika & Sele’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Love stories that begin at the airport always make for amazing rom-com movies and the #SeSiLove21 might very well be one! 😅 A couple of weeks back, celebrity host and media personality, Sika and the love of her life, Sele tied the knot and it was nothing short of beautiful!

Today, we’re simply sharing their beautiful love story just as Sika tells it, and drooling over their beautiful pre-wedding photos. About 5 years ago, Sika was travelling for a job when she caught Sele’s eyes who happened to be headed towards the same destination. A whirlwind of romance soon followed but met an unfortunate end. So how did this all spiral into a “happy ever after”? Keep scrolling to see it all. 😍

Enjoy their beautiful pre-wedding photos and love story as told by Sika below.

How We Met

By the Bride, Sika

Sele and I met at Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos over 5 years ago. I was shooting a travel episode of 53 Extra for Africa Magic. So, I was in full presenter mode when he spotted me in the check-in line, chatting away and being my usual bubbly self with my crew members. On several occasions, he would give me side glances, which was followed by awkward eye contact and then the need to start small talk. But his game wasn’t that tight so I just knew he was feeling the girl, oh, feeling feeling the girl ooh.

However, it was only when we arrived in SA at baggage claim that he had the courage to ask me out for dinner. Long story short, we had such a genuine connection that after just 3 days of knowing each other we decided to throw caution to the wind and make our relationship official. 3 months later, we broke up due to long-distance and all the wahala it comes with.

But breakup or not, this boy would not let me hear word. He made sure his presence was never missing in my life regardless of any other entanglements I had in my life. In 2017 however, I moved to South Africa. Still playing hard to get, he stayed friends with me until finally he wore me down and we rekindled our love. The rest, as they say, is history. ❤️

Credits

Bride: @officialsikaosei

Photography: @ansahkenphotography

Dress: @yartelgh

Shoes: @shadesnmotions

Makeup: @hausofdolls_gh

Hair: @glamourhairgh